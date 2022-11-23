Finalists for the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards Announced
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five Semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three Finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head Coach Mike Vrabel at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT. The three Finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the Awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the Winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the Awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football Trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two Finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the Awards presentation. A live video stream of the Awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
- Kumaro Brown, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
- Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie High School
- Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville High School
- Jacquan Davis, Fairley High School
- Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy
- Zech Prince, East Robertson High School
- Jordan Harris, Alcoa High School
- Mark Joseph, Sheffield High School
- Lance Williams, Alcoa High School
- Gabe Borders, Macon County High School
- Marcellus Jackson, Fulton High School
- Walker Martinez, Anderson County High School
- De’Sean Bishop, Karns High School
- Malachi Dowell, White County High School
- Brayden Latham, West High School
- Justin Brown, Blackman High School
- Arion Carter, Smyrna High School
- Noah Vaughn, Maryville High School
- Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
- Kevin Finch, University School of Jackson
- DJ Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
- Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
- Charlie Robinson, Webb School of Knoxville
- Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy
- Max Carroll, Briarcrest Christian School
- Caleb Hampton, Baylor School
- Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy
- Max Gilbert, Lausanne Collegiate School
- Oziel Hernandez, Germantown High School
- Reese Keeney, Farragut High School