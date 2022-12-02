Finalists announced for the 2022 DII football Harlon Hill Trophy

Regional Finalists for the 2022 recipient of the Harlon Hill Trophy were announced on Thursday, Dec. 1. In this round of voting, two Nominees per super region advance as finalists, however, Super Region Three is represented with three Finalists on this year’s national ballot. The Winner of the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16.

2022 Harlon Hill Trophy Finalists

Super Region One

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd

Jared Bowie, WR, Concord

Super Region Two

Mario Anderson, RB, Newberry

Jada Byers, RB, Virginia Union

Super Region Three

Caleb Murphy, DE, Ferris State

TJ Davis, QB, Nebraska-Kearney

TJ Cole, RB, Ouachita Baptist

Super Region Four

Brandon Alt, QB, Bemidji State

John Matocha, QB, Colorado School of Mines