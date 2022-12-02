Finalists announced for the 2022 DII football Harlon Hill Trophy

Regional Finalists for the 2022 recipient of the Harlon Hill Trophy were announced on Thursday, Dec. 1. In this round of voting, two Nominees per super region advance as finalists, however, Super Region Three is represented with three Finalists on this year’s national ballot. The Winner of the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16.

TOURNAMENT: Live updates from the 2022 DII football Championship

2022 Harlon Hill Trophy Finalists

Super Region One

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd
Jared Bowie, WR, Concord

Super Region Two

Mario Anderson, RB, Newberry
Jada Byers, RB, Virginia Union

Super Region Three

Caleb Murphy, DE, Ferris State
TJ Davis, QB, Nebraska-Kearney
TJ Cole, RB, Ouachita Baptist

Super Region Four

Brandon Alt, QB, Bemidji State
John Matocha, QB, Colorado School of Mines

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in 2024 season

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams, made up of six conference champions ranked highest by the CFP and the six highest-ranked teams not among the conference champions.

READ MORE

2022 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history

Here’s the quick guide to the 2022 SEC Championship Game, which features LSU and Georgia at 4 pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, is on CBS.

READ MORE

The College Football Playoff Oddities and firsts that can happen in 2022

Mike Lopresti breaks down what this year’s CFP could be like with no Alabama or Clemson, maybe the first-ever team from Texas and the first from the Pacific time zone in six years.

READ MORE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button