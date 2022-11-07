FINAL: Well. 3 Virginia 1, No. 6 Pitt 0 (ACC Men’s Soccer Tournament)







acc Men’s Soccer Tournament – 2nd Round

Well. 6 seed Pitt (8-3-5, 3-2-3 ACC) vs. No. 3 seed Virginia (9-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC)

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 4 pm | Klöckner Stadium-Charlottesville, Va.

Match Stats: HERE Live Stream: HERE

Match Updates

Look for updates from Dominic Campbell (Twitter: @DOMISMONEY) as he covers the game from home. Also a post game recap to come after the match.

Update (6:03 p.m.)

Second half saw few chances for Pitt overall. One or two decent chances, but it’s a reflection of the entire year. Just not creating enough offensively to win matches. Pitt will wait a week before they find out where they play in the NCAA Tournament. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (6:01 p.m.)

Final. Pitt loses to Virginia 1-0 in the ACC quarterfinals. It’s the first season since 2018 that they didn’t make it to the ACC Semifinals. First loss for the Panthers since they lost to Virginia at the end of December. It’s just two wins in eight matches Tho — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:49 p.m.)

’81 Magarov almost doubled Virginia’s lead but it goes wide right. UVA still leads 1-0 — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:40 p.m.)

’72 Afonso tries a long shot from around 50 yards. Van der Sar saves it quite easily. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:37 p.m.)

’70 Virginia M Jeremy Verley receives a yellow card, the Cavs second of the second half. VAR is used to see if it is violent conduct. Yellow card is the decision — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:36 p.m.)

’69 Pitt substitution

Michael Sullivan comes in for Rodrigo Almeida. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:34 p.m.)

’68 Almeida rips a shot that Brown makes a great save on. Rosa gets onto the rebound and forces another save from Brown for a corner. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:30 p.m.)

’64 Virginia Paul Wiese receives a yellow card. The first of the game for either side. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:15 p.m.)

’50 Time stops as Pitt D Yanis Leerman and Phillip Horton collided. Both players are back up and playing — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:12 p.m.)

’48 Jacquesson with a great pass to Almeida. Almeida passes it across the box and Brown gets a hand to it. It goes out for a corner, which is easily stopped by Brown as well. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (5:11 p.m.)

Second half back is as Pitt looks to make a comeback down 1-0. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:51 p.m.)

’35 Pitt substitution

D Noah Hall for Bertin Jacquesson — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:45 p.m.)

Update (4:44 p.m.)

’36 Jacquesson with a strong cross to Almeida, who can’t keep his shot down and it goes over the goal. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:43 p.m.)

’34 Another great chance for Pitt as Jacquesson puts in a short cross. Sullivan gets to it, but his pass back in is easily grabbed by Brown. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:42 p.m.)

Update (4:38 p.m.)

’30 Jacquesson with a powerful Strike that hits under the cross bar and back out. Pitt still looking for that first goal. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:34 p.m.)

’26 Pitt D Jackson Gillman runs right through the UVA defense. Gillman lays it off to Pitt M Michael Sullivan, but his first touch is too heavy and his shot is weak to Brown. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:29 p.m.)

’21 Goal for Virginia. Reese Miller gets behind the Pitt back line. Good pass from Daniel Mangarov and a light addition from Afonso, could’ve been a dummy, goes right to Miller who Slots it into the back corner. UVA leads Pitt 1-0. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:27 p.m.)

’20 Rosa with a good shot from outside the box, but it’s right at UVA GK Holden Brown. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:22 p.m.)

’16 Leo Afonso with a great chance, but like Noel at the other end, it’s a weak shot and an easy save for Pitt Gk Joe van der Sar — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:19 p.m.)

’13 Great cross by Lucas Rosa to Valentin Noel in the box. Noel couldn’t get a good shot and it’s right at the goal keeper. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:16 p.m.)

‘9 Bertin Jacquesson with the first shot of the day. Rain coming down harder and that shot didn’t look as good because of it. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (4:07 p.m.)

Really wet day in Charlottesville, Va. Should be a sloppy match with Mistakes abound. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (3:58 p.m.)

Should be an interesting matchup as Pitt looks to get back to the ACC semifinals and get revenge on Virginia for beating them at home, 3-1, in late September. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (3:58 p.m.)

If you’re looking to watch the match, you’ll have to stream it, as the Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game at 2 was delayed by inclement weather. So instead of it finishing around 4 pm, the second half just started. So Pitt-Virginia will be streaming until that game finishes — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022

Update (3:49 p.m.)

I'll be at home giving updates for @pghsoccernow for this ACC Tournament Matchup Same starting XI, but Yanis Leerman comes back from suspension to start at Centreback https://t.co/cI0WNSZ9AS — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) November 6, 2022












