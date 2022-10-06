Final WCC Preseason Poll As Member Released

LAS VEGAS – BYU basketball is preparing for its final year as a member of the West Coast Conference. After the 2022-23 season, BYU will leave the WCC for the Big 12 Conference.

But before they leave for arguably the toughest basketball conference in the nation, they likely want to do some damage in their final year in the WCC.

The WCC preseason poll was released for the 2022-23 season on Thursday during WCC Media Day. Coaches within the league voted on the poll.

For the 11th consecutive year, Gonzaga has been picked in the preseason to win the WCC. The Powerhouse in Spokane had another run to the Sweet 16 a season ago, but they are looking to go even further this year.

BYU was picked to finish third, along with the San Francisco Dons. Both teams tied for that spot.

The WCC is hosting Media Day for the first time since 2019. It’s being held at The Orleans in Las Vegas, the host of the WCC Tournament every March. BYU basketball Coach Mark Pope, who enters his fourth season, was at Media Day along with senior forward Gideon George and sophomore Fousseyni Traore.

Traore was BYU’s Lone preseason All-WCC team selection on the 10-man squad. Gonzaga led the way with three All-WCC preseason selections in Drew Timme, Rair Bolton, and Julian Strawther.

BYU opens the 2022-23 season against Idaho State on Monday, November 7 at the Marriott Center.

2022-23 WCC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Saint Mary’s

T-3. BYU

T-3. San Francisco

5. Portland

6. Santa Clara

7. Pepperdine

8. San Diego

9. Loyola Marymount

10. Pacific

All-WCC preseason team

Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga

Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s

Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s

Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara

Houston Mallette, Pepperdine

Tyler Robertson, Portland

Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Fousseyni Traore, BYU

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper