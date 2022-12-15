Final vote for UCLA move to Big Ten is Revealed

UCLA is officially moving to the Big Ten after getting formal approval from the University of California Regents on Wednesday, but with some important conditions.

More than five months after UCLA, along with USC, announced their intention to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in time for the 2024 college football season, the UC Regents said it will allow the move by a vote of 11 to 5.

“We looked at the reality of where we are and what the alternatives were,” UC Board of Regents chairman Rich Leib said.

