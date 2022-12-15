Final vote for UCLA move to Big Ten is Revealed

UCLA is officially moving to the Big Ten after getting formal approval from the University of California Regents on Wednesday, but with some important conditions.

More than five months after UCLA, along with USC, announced their intention to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in time for the 2024 college football season, the UC Regents said it will allow the move by a vote of 11 to 5.

“We looked at the reality of where we are and what the alternatives were,” UC Board of Regents chairman Rich Leib said.

“I think in the end we just decided that the best thing to do is the way we did it, which is conditions, but allow them to go.”

UCLA is Big Ten bound: But what are the conditions?

In allowing UCLA to move to the Big Ten, the school will have to increase its investment in student resources and may have to give a direct payment to Cal in the range of $2 million to $10 million every year.

That money will go to “enhance student-athlete support on that campus,” according to the regents.

Cal “really took a hit,” according to Lieb. “They suffered quite a bit. We don’t know how much, but we felt it was important.”

UCLA will also have to provide funds for academic support, nutritional aid, and mental health services.

UCLA’s decision to join the Big Ten was met with widespread disapproval from California officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But as things stand right now, UCLA is scheduled to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, along with USC, in time for the 2024 college football season.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook