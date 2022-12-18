Final Super 25 score recap of 2022

The final Super 25 action ended on Saturday, with a handful of significant matchups taking place over the past few days — the outcomes creating multiple areas of intrigue ahead of the final rankings.

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) made plenty of noise on the national stage, taking care of No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) in Las Vegas, while Central (Fla.) had its own top-10 win over American Heritage (Fla.).

And although some questions loomed over Duncanville’s place in the Hierarchy of top Texas teams in 2023, the Panthers put those guesses to rest with a stout defensive performance and Class 6A Division I Championship win over North Shore.

Ahead of Tuesday’s USA TODAY Sports Super 25, here’s how the rest of the action played out…

Super 25 Scoreboard: Dec. 15-17, 2022

1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 13-1 | Season complete

2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-1 | Season complete

3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 14-1 | Last Result: def. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 49-14

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. American Heritage (Fla.) 38-31

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Season complete | PR: 5

6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 13-1 | Last Result: lost to Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 49-14

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Homestead (Fla.) 38-21

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 15-1 | Last Result: lost to Duncanville (Texas) 28-21

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 15-0 | Last Result: def. North Shore (Texas) 28-21

10. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 13-2 | Last Result: lost to Central (Fla.) 38-31

11. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 9-1 (Forfeit Included) | Season complete

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 14-1 | Season complete

13. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 13-0 | Season complete

14. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Venice (Fla.) 21-14

15. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 15-0 | Season complete

16. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 12-1 | Season complete

17. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 14-1 | Season complete

18. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 15-1 | Season complete

19. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 12-1 | Season complete

20. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)

Record: 11-1 | Season complete

21. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1 | Season complete

22. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 14-1 | Last Result: def. Apopka (Fla.) 16-13 (OT)

23. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 14-2 | Last Result: def. Vandegrift (Texas) 42-17

24. Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC)

Record: 14-1 | Season complete

25. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 14-1 | Season complete

