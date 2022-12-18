Final Super 25 score recap of 2022
The final Super 25 action ended on Saturday, with a handful of significant matchups taking place over the past few days — the outcomes creating multiple areas of intrigue ahead of the final rankings.
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) made plenty of noise on the national stage, taking care of No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) in Las Vegas, while Central (Fla.) had its own top-10 win over American Heritage (Fla.).
And although some questions loomed over Duncanville’s place in the Hierarchy of top Texas teams in 2023, the Panthers put those guesses to rest with a stout defensive performance and Class 6A Division I Championship win over North Shore.
Ahead of Tuesday’s USA TODAY Sports Super 25, here’s how the rest of the action played out…
Super 25 Scoreboard: Dec. 15-17, 2022
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
Record: 13-1 | Season complete
2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 12-1 | Season complete
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 14-1 | Last Result: def. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 49-14
4. Central (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. American Heritage (Fla.) 38-31
5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Record: 8-1 | Season complete | PR: 5
6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
Record: 13-1 | Last Result: lost to Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 49-14
7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Homestead (Fla.) 38-21
8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)
Record: 15-1 | Last Result: lost to Duncanville (Texas) 28-21
9. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 15-0 | Last Result: def. North Shore (Texas) 28-21
10. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Record: 13-2 | Last Result: lost to Central (Fla.) 38-31
11. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
Record: 9-1 (Forfeit Included) | Season complete
12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
Record: 14-1 | Season complete
13. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
Record: 13-0 | Season complete
14. Lakeland (Fla.)
Record: 14-0 | Last Result: def. Venice (Fla.) 21-14
15. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
Record: 15-0 | Season complete
16. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Record: 12-1 | Season complete
17. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
Record: 14-1 | Season complete
18. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
Record: 15-1 | Season complete
19. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Record: 12-1 | Season complete
20. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)
Record: 11-1 | Season complete
21. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Record: 11-1 | Season complete
22. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 14-1 | Last Result: def. Apopka (Fla.) 16-13 (OT)
23. DeSoto (Texas)
Record: 14-2 | Last Result: def. Vandegrift (Texas) 42-17
24. Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC)
Record: 14-1 | Season complete
25. Guyer (Denton, Texas)
Record: 14-1 | Season complete
Related
.