Final RPI rankings and playoff pairings set for 4A girls soccer – Cache Valley Daily

Photo by Robert K. Scott

HYRUM – The final RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association for 4A girls soccer have been released and we now know the playoff pairings for Region 11 girls soccer. The Mountain Crest Mustangs (14-3) finished Region 11 play undefeated and were rewarded as the #1 seed in the upcoming 4A girls soccer tournament.

With the top ranking, the Mustangs receive a first round bye and await the Winner of #9 Logan (4-13) at #8 Crimson Cliffs (8-9) on Wednesday, Oct. 12th That game is tentatively scheduled for a 4 pm start. Mountain Crest will host the Winner on Saturday, Oct. 15th at 1 p.m

The Ridgeline Riverhawks, like Mountain Crest, finished with a 14-3 record. But two of those losses came at the hands of the Mustangs. Ridgeline finishes as the #2 seed in the tournament and, also like Mountain Crest, awaits the winner of a Wednesday game that involves a fellow Region 11 foe. #7 Sky View (8-8) hosts #10 Dixie (4-13) on Wednesday at 4 pm The Winner travels to Millville Saturday to take on Ridgeline at 1 pm

Green Canyon (11-6) finished the regular season ranked 4th and will host their first round match-up against #13 Pine View (2-13). The game is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at 4 pm If Green Canyon wins Monday’s game they will host the Winner of #5 Desert Hills (12-5) vs #12 Hurricane (4-11) on Saturday at 1 pm

The Bear River Bears (3-13) finish the regular season ranked 11th and will travel to #6 Cedar (11-5) on Wednesday. If Bear River pulls off the upset, they will head back to Southern Utah to face #3 Snow Canyon (12-4).









