Final plans for the Foster Park Golf Course presented Thursday in a public meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) – Thursday evening, staff from the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department presented the final proposal for their master plan for the Foster Park Golf Course.

“Over the last several months, we have been working on this master plan for the golf course here at Foster Park and tonight is the unveiling of that latest plan,” Director of the Fort Wayne Parks and Rec Department Steve McDaniel said.

McDaniel says he and others gathered public input from two meetings earlier in the year and from an online survey, where people provided ideas for upgrades and improvements to the course.

He says Thursday evening’s meeting gets everything organized so they can set the plan in motion.

“We wanted to get input from the public one last time before taking it to the park board,” said McDaniel. “My guess is in December we will take this plan to them, or a variation of it based on what we hear tonight, and get that final approval.”

Some parts of the plan for the golf course include the realignment of golf holes, the addition of water to the course and ensuring any design improvements for the course match well with the surrounding neighborhood.

After a final plan goes to the board, McDaniel says they will focus on raising funds, and he hopes to have a firmer number soon. Their goal would be to complete the plan by the spring of 2028, just in time for the golf season.

Fuston says he and other residents appreciate the department’s willingness to accommodate their requests in the plan.

“I’ve been at all 3, well the two previous meetings and today, and they’ve been very receptive,” Fuston said. “They’ve got pieces of paper in there that’s sort of like ‘just give us your notes and we’ll address it'”.

Fuston says he’s happy with the outcome of the proposal and believes it won’t affect the beauty of the area that so many people love.

“This golf course and this park is the gem of this neighborhood, and I was talking to a gentleman today who was thinking about moving in over here and he was like ‘this area is like everybody’s dream neighborhood’,” Fuston said.

