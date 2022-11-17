Final North Jersey rankings and standings

The NJSIAA girls volleyball Finals have moved away from North Jersey, yet that did little to thwart the dominance of area teams.

Four Bergen County schools captured state championships Sunday at Franklin High School: Immaculate Heart (16th all-time), Bogota (12th), Tenafly (third) and Immaculate Conception (first).

Although the numbers have evened out since girls volleyball became a statewide fall sport in 1998 – counties further south played in the spring before then – Bergen teams have won 114 of the 181 state titles awarded (63 percent).

Final Top 20 rankings

The Immaculate Heart Academy girls volleyball team accepts the Non-Public A Championship Trophy from NJSIAA Assistant director Derryk Sellers. IHA defeated Paul VI, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Franklin Township.
  1. Immaculate Heart (29-1)
  2. Bogota (28-2)
  3. Tenafly (22-2)
  4. River Dell (21-3)
  5. Bergen Tech (25-3)
  6. Fair Lawn (19-7)
  7. Old Tappan (17-6)
  8. Pascack Valley (14-8)
  9. Demarest (14-8)
  10. Ridgewood (15-9)
  11. Paramus (17-9)
  12. Immaculate Conception (23-3)
  13. Wayne Valley (16-10)
  14. Wayne Hills (15-9)
  15. Passaic Tech (16-8)
  16. Northern Highlands (12-13)
  17. St. Mary’s (23-4)
  18. Cresskill (19-6)
  19. Emerson (22-4)
  20. Rutherford (19-9)

Also considered: Cliffside Park (16-10), Fort Lee (17-9), Glen Rock (18-5), Pascack Hills (15-9), Saddle Brook (17-9), Secaucus (16-9).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button