FINAL NIGHT OF THE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL REGULAR SEASON

The Brenham Cubettes will face off against College Station this (Tuesday) evening. Brenham is 31-12 overall and 12-1 in district. College Station is 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. College Station handed Brenham their only district loss, and the Cubettes are looking for payback. First serve is at 6pm at College Station High School, and it is also Seniors Night for the Lady Cougars.

Other district games: Lake Creek at Bryan Rudder, Magnolia at Magnolia West, and A&M Consolidated at Montgomery

Playoffs: Brenham has clinched the District Championship. College Station and Lake Creek are tied for second. If Magnolia West beats Magnolia, they will be the fourth place team. If Magnolia wins, the two teams will then have a one match playoff for fourth place.

Burton Lady Panthers (7-0) at Milano (4-3)

Somerville (1-6) at Snook (0-7)

Mumford (6-2) bye

Playoffs: Burton has clinched the District Championship, Mumford is in second place, and Milano is in third place. Somerville is currently in fourth place, and can secure a playoff berth with a win. However, if Snook beats Somerville, then they will have a one match playoff for that final playoff spot.

Around the area:

Needville at Bellville (Bellville has clinched the District Championship. They can finish district with an unbeaten record if they win.)

Brookshire Royal at Sealy (Sealy is currently in fourth. If they beat Brookshire Royal and Needville loses to Bellville, then Sealy and Needville will be tied for third, and need a one match playoff.)

Waller at Tomball Memorial (If Waller wins and Klein Collins beat Klein, then they will have a three team playoff between Waller, Klein, and Tomball Memorial for fourth place.)

Anderson-Shiro at Onalaska (Anderson-Shiro has clinched the District Championship. They can finish district with an unbeaten record if they win.)

Giddings swept Caldwell on Monday night 3-0.

Manor New Tech at La Grange (Giddings clinches at least a share of the District Championship. If La Grange beats New Tech, then La Grange and Giddings will be Co-District Champions and need a one match playoff. If La Grange loses, then Giddings will be the #1 seed and La Grange will be #2. Caldwell finishes in 3rd place. If Taylor beats Smithville, then Taylor and Caldwell will be tied for 3rd and need a one match playoff.)

Round Top-Carmine at McDade (If Round Top-Carmine wins, they will be Co-District Champions with Fayetteville, and need a one match playoff.)

Columbus at Industrial (Columbus has clinched the District Championship, and can finish unbeaten in district with a win.)