FINAL: MSU Women’s soccer falls 1-0 to TCU in NCAA Tournament

Following an hour delay because of the snow, the Horned Frogs got off to a very fast start as Graduate midfielder Chaylyn Hubbard found sophomore forward Camryn Lancaster in the middle of the top of the box. Lancaster then took a few touches and Struck her shot past redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to put TCU up 1-0 three minutes in. They would retain that lead for the rest of the half.

On a snowy afternoon in South Bend, fourth-seeded Michigan State Women’s soccer fell to fifth-seeded TCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans were attacking all half long but couldn’t put anything past junior goalkeeper Lauren Kellett. The Spartans put up six shots with four of them coming on goal, but Kellett stopped every one of them to bring her save total to four in the first half.

MSU also managed to get itself four corner kicks but could not muster any shots that could get between the sticks. TCU finished the half with two of its own.

The green and white were playing physically for the entire first 45 minutes as they racked up seven fouls. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs were not far behind as they recorded five.

MSU continued its pressure early in the second half, but still could not get anything going in the first 15 minutes of the final 45.

Within the final 25 minutes, graduate forward Messiah Bright picked up a yellow card, the first of the afternoon. Around 10 minutes later, senior defender Bria Schrotenboer got called for a yellow of her own after tugging on Bright’s jersey. Nothing came from the subsequent free kicks on either side though.

Kellett continued to be stellar throughout the second half, most notably in the last 12 minutes when Graduate forward Camryn Evans had a sliding look at goal but she swallowed it up. She finished her day with six saves.

In the final minutes, Graduate midfielder Payton Crews was issued a yellow card to set up an MSU free kick, but the shot attempt was just high.﻿

The Spartans maintained their Offensive momentum for the last 30 minutes but could not muster any scores. They finished with 17 shots in total and six on goal. They also had eight corner attempts to TCU’s three, but still couldn’t get anything to go off those attempts.

With the win, the Horned Frogs will go on to face the Winner between top-seeded Notre Dame and eighth-seeded Santa Clara on Sunday at 6:30 pm﻿

With the loss, the Spartans’ historic season is officially over.﻿

Support student media!

Please consider donating to The State News and help fund the future of journalism.