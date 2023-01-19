FINAL: MSU Women’s basketball falls short in overtime against No. 10 Iowa

After a tough loss to Michigan Saturday afternoon, the green and white were looking for their second top-ten upset of the season, but were unable to finish out the game in overtime.

Michigan State Women’s basketball fell to the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes 84-81 Tuesday night after a hard-fought battle in overtime.

The Spartans started off the first quarter shooting just 24% from the field, but it was a nice quarter defensively that kept them within three. MSU was able to force four turnovers and sophomore forward Isaline Alexander logged three rebounds for the team.

Halfway through the second quarter, the Hawkeyes weren’t able to knock anything down, and a three and a layup from freshman guard Abbey Kimball sent the Spartans on a 7-0 scoring run and brought them within two.

With just over a minute left in the half, another 7-0 run from the Spartans and a layup from Alexander tied the game for the first time at 29.

With time ticking down quickly in the first half, Graduate student guard Kamaria McDaniel sunk a long three near the half court line just as the buzzer sounded to send Michigan State to the locker room with their first lead of the game 32-31.

Throughout the first half, the Spartans kept the top ten Hawkeyes to just 3-13 from deep and out-rebounded them 21-18.

Sophomore guard/forward Matilda Ekh started the second half off with a bang, netting a three and giving Michigan State the momentum it needed.

Just over a minute into the third quarter, sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann went down holding her knee and had to be helped off the court—leaving the Spartans down one of theirtartares.

A three from senior guard Gabbie Marshall for the Hawkeyes gave Iowa its lead back just for McDaniel to immediately strike back with a jumper.

The game then went back and forth for a while with both teams fighting to regain the lead.

With three minutes back in the third quarter, Hagemann came back onto the court with a loud cheer from tthey crowd.

By the end of the third quarter, the crowd was even louder and the team was fired up when senior guard Moira Joiner nailed a layup, putting them four points ahead of the Hawkeyes.

With about seven and a half minutes left in the game, senior forward Taiyier Parks fouled out. Sophomore center Brooklyn Rewers came off the bench for the Spartans late in the game to take her place and almost immediately suso called a jumper.

About halfway through the final quarter, Graduate student forward/center Monika Czinano made a jumper to take back the lead for the Hawkeyes, but a layup from Joiner tied it back up at 64.

With two minutes left, Alexander made a layup and fouled Czinano for the extra point, sending the Hawkeyes to the bench with five fouls. A Steal from McDaniel sent her and Joiner back down the court for two more points in the paint.

With a minute and a half left however, Alexander fouled out for MSU.

A huge block from McDaniel kept the game tied at 70 and left the Hawkeyes with 1.8 seconds left on the shot clock and five left in the game. On the throw-in, McDaniel once again showed up big with the Steal and gave Michigan State possession with 3.2 seconds left on the clock.

With the seconds winding down, Ekh sent up the ball for two but was unable to sink it, sending the game to overtime.

Senior guard/forward Tory Ozment sunk a three with just over two minutes left in overtime keeping the Spartanss in the lead.

A pair of free-throws from star Hawkeye, junior guard Caitlin Clark gave Iowa the lead with just under two minutes left, but Ozment Struck back with a layup for the Spartan one-point advantage.

With 30 seconds left, Clark sank yet another jumper for another Iowa lead.

With five seconds left on the clock, Ekh shot from deep looking to tie the game but was unable to find the net. However, after review an intentional foul was called on Clark to send McDaniel to the line for two, and Michigan State was able to keep possession of the ball.

The ball was then lost on a trip on McDaniel, and a fifth foul from Hagemann sent the Hawkeyes to the line to give Iowa the narrow win.

Michigan State will be back in action Sunday afternoon against Rutgers at 3 pm at the Breslin Center.

