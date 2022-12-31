Final Injury Report As Cavs Prepare To Take On Bulls

There were a lot of question marks about who would be available to play for the Cavs as they get ready to take on the Chicago Bulls. This is the final injury report ahead of the 7:00 EST tip-off.

Darius Garland

Darius Garland suffered a thumb injury in Thursday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. He did not practice with the team on Friday, but Garland was optimistic that the injury would not sideline him long-term. However, it does appear that he will miss some time.

