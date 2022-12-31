Final Injury Report As Cavs Prepare To Take On Bulls

There were a lot of question marks about who would be available to play for the Cavs as they get ready to take on the Chicago Bulls. This is the final injury report ahead of the 7:00 EST tip-off.

Darius Garland

Darius Garland suffered a thumb injury in Thursday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. He did not practice with the team on Friday, but Garland was optimistic that the injury would not sideline him long-term. However, it does appear that he will miss some time.

The point guard has been officially ruled OUT for Saturday night’s game.

Evan Mobley

Another name that showed up on the injury report that may have taken some fans by surprise was Evan Mobley. As of Friday, Mobley was questionable with soreness in his right ankle.

He’s officially been ruled OUT against the Bulls.

Cedi Osman

Cedi Osman missed Cleveland’s game against the Pacers with back soreness. The wing has provided quality minutes and shooting off the Cavs’ bench throughout the season.

Cedi will be AVAILABLE it’s Saturday night.

Robin Lopez, Dean Wade, Ricky Rubio, And Dylan Windler

Robin Lopez has health with an illness over the last few days and was listed as probable on Friday. He has officially been marked as AVAILABLE and will be ready to go for the Cavs.

Dean Wade, Ricky Rubioand Dylan Windler all remain OUT.

——–

Scroll to Continue

You may also like:

Cleveland Looks To Slow Down Bulls, What Cavs Fans Need To Know

Early Injury Report For Cavs At Bulls

REPORT: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

Could Darius Garland Miss Time With Thumb Injury?

“We Don’t Win Playing Other People’s Style:” JB Bickerstaff Comments On The Cavs’ Loss To The Pacers

—–

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated’s FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN