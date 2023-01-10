Final golf plan vote splits Rochester council – Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — A plan to increase fees and dedicate annual property tax revenue to sustain Rochester’s Municipal golf program received narrow support Monday.

The Rochester City Council split 4-3 to accept the plan submitted by the Rochester Park Board in response to a council request seeking a long-term approach to sustain or modify the city program.

“I believe there are other ways to preserve the golf program instead of limiting people who may not now be able to afford to golf because the fees have been raised,” council member Molly Dennis said, explaining her opposition to the plan.

The plan calls for generating $250,000 in new annual revenue by 2025 through increased fees, which will increase on an annual basis.

Additionally, the plan calls for establishing a goal of dedicating $250,000 a year in property-tax funds for the city’s golf program.

Since 2015, the city budget has dedicated $102.00 to $241,000 in tax revenue for golf operations, with added funding for tax-funded golf course improvements averaging approximately $60,000.

The actual amount used for operations each year depends on revenue and shortfalls, with increased revenue in recent years reducing the reliance on property tax funds.

The proposed $250,000 Dedication of tax funds won’t necessarily increase tax commitments, since the 2023 city budget includes up to $266,000 in tax funds to help fund operations, with another $80,000 earmarked for golf-course improvements.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick questioned whether the cost was too much.

“I appreciate the work the Park Board and Park Department have done, but I’m just really concerned about having as many golf courses as we do in town that require quite a bit of money to maintain,” she said, in addition to voicing environmental concerns related to the city’s golf courses.

Council President Brooke Carlson joined the two council members to oppose the plan, which was approved with little comment as part of the council’s consent agenda.

Approval of the plan makes way for the Park Board to move the proposed fee increases forward, but the City Council will continue to vote on the proposed tax Dedication to the program as part of each year’s budget.

In other business, the council:

Approved assessments for sidewalk repairs with a plan to review appealed assessments.

Approved a zoning change to allow the upgrade of a pair of planned four-plexes to six-plexes on 36th Avenue Southeast, south of the Stonebridge subdivision