Final girls volleyball rankings for 2022

Four state Semifinalists (three in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey) highlight the final girls volleyball rankings for the 2022 season.

Here’s the last Top 10. Scroll below for links to lehighvalleylive.com’s All-Area coverage.

Final girls volleyball rankings

1. Parkland

Record: 24-1.

Accomplishments: PIAA 4A semifinalist, District 11 4A champion, EPC champion.

2. Liberty

Record: 22-2.

Accomplishments: District 11 4A runner-up, EPC runner-up.

3. Bethlehem Catholic

Record: 18-6.

Accomplishments: PIAA 3A semifinalist, District 11 3A champion, EPC semifinalist.

4. Allentown Central Catholic

Record: 14-6.

Accomplishments: District 11 3A runner-up, EPC semifinalist.

5. Emmaus

Record: 14-7.

Accomplishments: District 11 4A semifinalist, EPC quarterfinalist.

6. Southern Lehigh

Record: 15-4.

Accomplishments: District 11 4A semifinalist, Colonial League champion.

7. Northampton

Record: 13-7.

Accomplishments: District 11 4A quarterfinalist, EPC quarterfinalist.

8. Notre Dame

Record: 17-5.

Accomplishments: PIAA 2A semifinalist, District 11 2A champion, Colonial League runner-up.

9. North Hunterdon

Record: 18-10.

Accomplishments: NJSIAA Group 3 semifinalist, NJSIAA North 2 Group 3 champion, Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex champion.

10. Nazareth

Record: 12-6.

Accomplishments: District 11 4A quarterfinalist.

Standings

EPC

Colonial League

Skyland

All-Area girls volleyball

2022 All-Area Girls Volleyball Team

Liberty’s Houchens is Player of the Year

Notre Dame’s Wukitch is Coach of the Year

Our Journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com.

Kyle Craig may be reached at [email protected].