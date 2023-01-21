Final girls volleyball rankings for 2022
Four state Semifinalists (three in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey) highlight the final girls volleyball rankings for the 2022 season.
Here’s the last Top 10. Scroll below for links to lehighvalleylive.com’s All-Area coverage.
Final girls volleyball rankings
1. Parkland
Record: 24-1.
Accomplishments: PIAA 4A semifinalist, District 11 4A champion, EPC champion.
2. Liberty
Record: 22-2.
Accomplishments: District 11 4A runner-up, EPC runner-up.
3. Bethlehem Catholic
Record: 18-6.
Accomplishments: PIAA 3A semifinalist, District 11 3A champion, EPC semifinalist.
4. Allentown Central Catholic
Record: 14-6.
Accomplishments: District 11 3A runner-up, EPC semifinalist.
5. Emmaus
Record: 14-7.
Accomplishments: District 11 4A semifinalist, EPC quarterfinalist.
6. Southern Lehigh
Record: 15-4.
Accomplishments: District 11 4A semifinalist, Colonial League champion.
7. Northampton
Record: 13-7.
Accomplishments: District 11 4A quarterfinalist, EPC quarterfinalist.
8. Notre Dame
Record: 17-5.
Accomplishments: PIAA 2A semifinalist, District 11 2A champion, Colonial League runner-up.
9. North Hunterdon
Record: 18-10.
Accomplishments: NJSIAA Group 3 semifinalist, NJSIAA North 2 Group 3 champion, Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex champion.
10. Nazareth
Record: 12-6.
Accomplishments: District 11 4A quarterfinalist.
Standings
EPC
Colonial League
Skyland
All-Area girls volleyball
2022 All-Area Girls Volleyball Team
Liberty’s Houchens is Player of the Year
Notre Dame’s Wukitch is Coach of the Year
