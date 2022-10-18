Final Girls Volleyball Polls Out – KIWARadio.com
The final 2022 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings as compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have been released.
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 34-3 1st
2 North Tama 36-4 2
3 Gehlen Catholic 19-7 4
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29-9 5
5 Burlington Notre Dame 29-13 3rd
6 Newell-Fonda 25-4 6
7 Ankeny Christian 33-3 7th
8 Don Bosco 25-12 8
9 Holy Trinity Catholic 25-15 10
10 North Cedar 24-9 11
11 Sidney 29-8 9
12 New London 25-9 14
13 Stanton 28-8 15
14 AGWSR 14-23 12
15 Dunkerton 20-14 13
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 40-2 1st
2 Western Christian 37-5 2nd
3 Wapsie Valley 38-4 3rd
4 Hinton 23-2 7
5 Denver 33-10 4
6 Lisbon 36-2 6
7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27-5 5
8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 28-10 9
9 Grundy Center 29-12 10
10 West Burlington 34-6 11
11 Kuemper Catholic 35-4 13
12 Beckman Catholic 26-10 14
13 Treynor 27-8 15
14 Missouri Valley 32-6 8
15 Ridge View 28-7 NO
Dropped Out: Wilton (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Des Moines Christian 42-5 1st
2 Davenport Assumption 27-7 2nd
3 Mount Vernon 31-5 3rd
4 Sioux Center 27-3 4th
5 West Liberty 28-7 6
6 Unity Christian 20-9 7th
7 Osage 26-6 8
8 Union 39-9 5
9 Solo 23-12 9
10 Nevada 22-13 10
11 Mid-Prairie 25-11 11
12 Dubuque Wahlert 12-17 12
13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23-3 NR
14 Monticello 22-10 14
15 Vinton-Shellsburg 26-13 15
Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (13)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 28-4 1st
2 North Scott 30-5 2nd
3 Marion 33-6 3
4 Indianola 35-6 5
5 Western Dubuque 22-10 4th
6 West Delaware 28-14 6
7 North Polk 28-9 7th
8 Clear Creek-Amana 30-10 10
9 Lewis Central 26-7 11
10 Norwalk 23-10 8
11 Bondurant-Farrar 22-10 9
12 Oskaloosa 22-10 NO
13 Pella 18-12 NO
14 Bishop Heelan 21-14 15
15 Knoxville 25-12 13
Dropped Out: ADM (12), Charles City (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City Liberty 28-8 1st
2 Ankeny 33-4 2
3 Pleasant Valley 25-6 3rd
4 Dowling Catholic 29-9 4th
5 Cedar Falls 32-6 6
6 Ankeny Centennial 27-9 5
7 Waukee Northwest 26-12 7th
8 Johnston 25-10 8
9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-11 12
10 Valley 19-20 9
11 Urbandale 14-19 10
12 Sioux City East 22-12 12
13 Sioux City North 21-14 13
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 22-17 14
15 Dubuque Senior 20-16 15
Dropped Out: None