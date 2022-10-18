Final Girls Volleyball Polls Out – KIWARadio.com

The final 2022 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings as compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have been released.



Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Springville 34-3 1st

2 North Tama 36-4 2

3 Gehlen Catholic 19-7 4

4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29-9 5

5 Burlington Notre Dame 29-13 3rd

6 Newell-Fonda 25-4 6

7 Ankeny Christian 33-3 7th

8 Don Bosco 25-12 8

9 Holy Trinity Catholic 25-15 10

10 North Cedar 24-9 11

11 Sidney 29-8 9

12 New London 25-9 14

13 Stanton 28-8 15

14 AGWSR 14-23 12

15 Dunkerton 20-14 13

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 40-2 1st

2 Western Christian 37-5 2nd

3 Wapsie Valley 38-4 3rd

4 Hinton 23-2 7

5 Denver 33-10 4

6 Lisbon 36-2 6

7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27-5 5

8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 28-10 9

9 Grundy Center 29-12 10

10 West Burlington 34-6 11

11 Kuemper Catholic 35-4 13

12 Beckman Catholic 26-10 14

13 Treynor 27-8 15

14 Missouri Valley 32-6 8

15 Ridge View 28-7 NO

Dropped Out: Wilton (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Des Moines Christian 42-5 1st

2 Davenport Assumption 27-7 2nd

3 Mount Vernon 31-5 3rd

4 Sioux Center 27-3 4th

5 West Liberty 28-7 6

6 Unity Christian 20-9 7th

7 Osage 26-6 8

8 Union 39-9 5

9 Solo 23-12 9

10 Nevada 22-13 10

11 Mid-Prairie 25-11 11

12 Dubuque Wahlert 12-17 12

13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23-3 NR

14 Monticello 22-10 14

15 Vinton-Shellsburg 26-13 15

Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (13)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 28-4 1st

2 North Scott 30-5 2nd

3 Marion 33-6 3

4 Indianola 35-6 5

5 Western Dubuque 22-10 4th

6 West Delaware 28-14 6

7 North Polk 28-9 7th

8 Clear Creek-Amana 30-10 10

9 Lewis Central 26-7 11

10 Norwalk 23-10 8

11 Bondurant-Farrar 22-10 9

12 Oskaloosa 22-10 NO

13 Pella 18-12 NO

14 Bishop Heelan 21-14 15

15 Knoxville 25-12 13

Dropped Out: ADM (12), Charles City (14)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City Liberty 28-8 1st

2 Ankeny 33-4 2

3 Pleasant Valley 25-6 3rd

4 Dowling Catholic 29-9 4th

5 Cedar Falls 32-6 6

6 Ankeny Centennial 27-9 5

7 Waukee Northwest 26-12 7th

8 Johnston 25-10 8

9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-11 12

10 Valley 19-20 9

11 Urbandale 14-19 10

12 Sioux City East 22-12 12

13 Sioux City North 21-14 13

14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 22-17 14

15 Dubuque Senior 20-16 15

Dropped Out: None