Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha

The Final Four field is set!

This weekend the NCAA volleyball national Champion will be crowned in Omaha, but first the semifinals!

Well. 1 seed Texas will take on No. 2 San Diego in the first match Thursday at 6 pm Then No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 Pittsburgh will take to the court at approximately 8:30 pm

The World-Herald will be there for all the action! Scroll down for live updates from CHI Health Center. Plus video, photos and more!

Get to know the 2022 NCAA volleyball Final Four teams


Texas vs. San Diego

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha

