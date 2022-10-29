FINAL 2022 statewide volleyball coaches polls

OSAAtoday presents its final statewide volleyball coaches polls in all classifications.

OSAAtoday presents its final statewide volleyball coaches polls in all classifications. Thanks to all the coaches who took the time and had the expertise to contribute their opinions to this endeavour.

Please note: these polls are for generating interest and discussion only and have no impact on the OSAA ratings that form the basis of the OSAA’s rankings for playoff purposes.

6A

1. Jesuits (7) [1] 30-0 103

2. Sheldon (1) [3] 25-5 81

3. Westview (1) [2] 24-4 75

4. Oregon City (1) [4] 23-3 60

5. Nelson [5] 25-3 59

6. McNary [6] 20-5 34

6. South Medford [10] 22-6 on the 24th

8. Sprague [9] 21-8 on the 23rd

9. Sherwood [7] 19-4 22

10. Central Catholic [8] 18-9 on the 21st

Dropped out: None

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Roseburg 17-5 18

5A

1. Crescent Valley (3) [2] 23-2 121

2. Wilsonville (5) [1] 26-0 113

3. Bend (3) [3] 19-4 108

4. Crater (2) [6] 18-4 81

5. Silverton [4] 22-3 80

6. La Salle Prep (1) [5] 19-4 66

7. West Albany [7] 15-7 47

8. South Albany [8] 14-6 33

9. Ridgeview [9] 12-10 on the 22nd

10. Summit [nr] 8-12 12

Dropped out:

Previous No. 10 North Eugene 13-8

Previous No. 10 Dallas 9-10

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Thurston 13-8 8

4A

1. Marshfield (8) [1] 20-3 114

2. Cascade (3) [2] 15-3 107

3. The Dalles (1) [3] 20-2 91

4. Crook County [6] 17-10 71

5. Tillamook [4] 15-4 64

6. Mazama [7] 14-7 53

7. Baker [5] 16-5 46

8. Henley [10] 13-4 on the 27th

9. Marist Catholic [8] 12-6 on the 26th

10. Sweet Home [nr] 13-6 on the 25th

Dropped out:

Previous No. 8 North Bend 12 to 9

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: North Bend 12-9 16; Philomath 16-8 on the 14th

3A

1. Sisters (9) [1] 23-4 116

2. Santiam Christian [2] 21-3 89

3. Burns (2) [2] 27-3 79

4. Pleasant Hill (1) [4] 19-2 74

5. Horizon Christian, Tualatin [5] 19-4 69

6. Valley Catholic [7] 18-6 58

7. Creswell [6] 17-6 44

8. St. Mary’s, Medford [nr] 18-5 on the 28th

9. Scio [10] 16-6 18

10. Cascade Christian [9] 17-9 16

Dropped out:

Previous No. 8 To Coquille 17-6

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: Siuslaw 13-11 12; To Coquille 17-6 11; Banks 17-6 10

2A

1. Salem Academy (11) [1] 22-5 119

2. Monroe [2] 24-4 105

3. Gaston (1) [3] 18-3 92

4. Grant Union [6] 19-9 83

5. Culver [4] 16-6 77

6. Stanfield [5] 15-8 55

7. Willam [7] 13-10 44

8. Oakridge [8] 22-6 on the 27th

9. Weston-McEwen [10] 15-11 20

10. Gervais [9] 15-9 14

Dropped out: None

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: None

1A

1. Damascus Christian (9) [1] 32-0 108

2. St. Paul (2) [2] 25-5 95

3. Crane [3] 21-4 81

4. North Clackamas Christian [4] 29-5 75

5. North Douglas [5] 22-10 66

6. Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. [6] 21-1 64

7. Powder Valley [7] 23-7 43

8. Echo [nr] 15-8 on the 24th

9. Umpqua Valley Christian [10] 16-4 on the 15th

10. Open Door Christian Acad. [9] 23-8 12

Dropped out:

Previous No. 8 Prairie City 23-7

First-place votes in parentheses

Last ranking in brackets

Record listed is what’s posted on www.osaa.org.

Others receiving significant votes: South Wasco County 23-6 10