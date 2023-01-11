Final 2022 NFL Offensive line rankings | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

• Eagles go wire to wire in Offensive line rankings: After ranking No. 1 in the preseason, Philadelphia’s line never gave up its top spot this season.

• Ravens, Packers, Chiefs, Falcons round out top five: Baltimore climbed two spots to end the year, while Kansas City fell two spots.

• Raiders finish in top 10 despite tough start: Las Vegas placed No. 31 in these rankings in Week 2 but made it to No. 10 to close the regular season.

Estimated Reading Time: 17 min

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even Disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an Incredible advantage to an offense.

We have kept track of PFF’s Offensive line rankings all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With the 2022 NFL regular season now over, here are the final rankings and each unit’s best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 18)

Week 18 Starters:

LT Jordan Mail

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Jack Driscoll

No member of the line allowed more than a single rush against a Giants team that was resting every player of consequence in Week 18.

The biggest flaw with this line in 2022 was penalties. With 44 as a unit, the Eagles were tied for the most penalized line in the NFL.

Best Player: Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson didn’t allow a sack or a hit all season long and surrendered a total of just nine hurries across 551 pass-blocking snaps.

2. Baltimore Ravens (Up 2)

Week 18 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Ben Cleveland

RT Morgan Moses

Cincinnati’s defensive front caused some issues for the Ravens in Week 18. Baltimore’s tackles combined to allow eight total pressures.

With just 24 penalties all season, this was the least penalized Offensive line in football during the regular season.

Best Player: Ronnie Stanley

Ronnie Stanley returning from a long-term injury was a huge boost to this Offensive line. Stanley allowed 16 total pressures and one sack across 298 pass-blocking snaps during the regular season. Other Ravens left tackles allowed six sacks combined.

3. Green Bay Packers (No Change)

Week 18 Starters:

LT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Yosh Nijman

Yosh Nijman was benched during the game against Detroit after giving up multiple sacks. He was replaced by Rookie Zach Tom, who didn’t perform as well at right tackle as he has on the left side this season.

Seven different players made up almost all of the snaps for the Packers on the line this season. Only two of those seven players didn’t play multiple positions.

Best Player: David Bakhtiari

An injury and then an appendectomy limited him to just 597 snaps, but David Bakhtiari didn’t allow a sack or a hit all season and surrendered only 10 hurries on 339 pass-blocking snaps.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (Down 2)

Week 18 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

Andrew Wylie allowed a sack and three pressures against Maxx Crosby and the Raiders, earning a 23.4 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Wylie surrendered nine sacks and 49 total pressures over the season. His spot is an obvious area for Kansas City to upgrade in 2023.

Best Player: Creed Humphrey

The new gold standard at the center position when it comes to run blocking, Creed Humphrey also didn’t give up a sack all season and earned a 79.7 PFF pass-blocking grade.