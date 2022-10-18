Final 2022 News-Herald girls soccer Top of the Crop – News-Herald

TOP OF THE CROP

Girls soccer

1: (1) Chagrin Falls 7-4-5

2: (2) Kenston 12-3-1

3: (3) West Geauga 9-3-4

4: (4) Berkshire 16-1

5: (5) Mentor 6-7-4

6: (6) Mayfield 10-5-2

7: (7) Gilmour 9-5-2

8: (NR) Riverside 11-4-2

9: (8) Kirtland 8-5-4

10: (10) NDCL 8-6-1

Dropped out: Hawken

Watch list: Hawken (8-6-1), Beaumont (10-7), Andrews Osborne (10-2), Wickliffe (11-4-1), Madison (7-10-1), North (8-7-3 )

Crop comments: Chagrin Falls closes out a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 side in the Crop with a nice week to cap the regular season. The Tigers recorded clean sheets over two very good sides in Salem (3-0) and Ontario (2-0). Now comes time for Chagrin to defend its Division II state title from a year ago. … Since this is the final Crop of 2022, it won’t have any Crop implication of course. But that West Geauga-Berkshire Division II Sectional final Oct. 19 could be one of the best matches in Ohio that night. It’s a rare spectacle to see sides seeded that high Encounter one another this early. … It felt harsh to drop Mentor for a 4-0 loss to Medina. If there were another Crop week, the Cardinals and Mayfield would have been afforded the room to settle it on the pitch anyway Oct. 20 in their DI Sectional final. … There’s always a bit of consternation with dropping a side out of the 10 for the final Crop. But Hawken dropped a 2-0 decision to Shaker Heights in what has not been an ideal October, and Riverside deserved to be back in for a 2-1 win over Kirtland. … As a general point, it was great to see so many sides this fall threatening to be in the Crop, which speaks to The News-Herald coverage area’s depth.