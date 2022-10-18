Final 2022 News-Herald girls soccer Top of the Crop – News-Herald

TOP OF THE CROP

Girls soccer

1: (1) Chagrin Falls 7-4-5

2: (2) Kenston 12-3-1

3: (3) West Geauga 9-3-4

4: (4) Berkshire 16-1

5: (5) Mentor 6-7-4

6: (6) Mayfield 10-5-2

7: (7) Gilmour 9-5-2

8: (NR) Riverside 11-4-2

9: (8) Kirtland 8-5-4

10: (10) NDCL 8-6-1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button