Filzen named Women’s basketball director of operations

VERMILLION, SD—South Dakota Women’s basketball head Coach Kayla Karius has added Taylor Filzen to her staff as the director of basketball operations for the 2022-23 season.

“We are so excited to welcome Taylor to our USD Women’s basketball family!” said Karius. “She has great experience in the operations role from Dayton and will undoubtedly help our program from an administrative side. We love her energy and are thrilled to have her here in Vermillion!”

Filzen joins the Coyote Women’s basketball staff after spending the past nine years in an operations role with the Dayton volleyball program.

Filzen’s duties with the Flyers included managing program travel, budget operations, scheduling, community service, COVID protocols, program personnel and hosting logistics. She served as the primary program liaison with administrative and Athletic department staff, communicated as parent liaison and worked as the program’s academic coordinator. Filzen also served as the program’s video coordinator, handling video breakdown and preparing data and analyzing trends for team and staff reports.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Karius and her staff as part of the Women’s basketball program,” said Filzen. “I am looking forward to supporting the student-athletes and coaching staff at the highest level. Coach Karius’ vision for the program and care for the student-athletes was very evident to me in our conversations and I am very excited to be a part of this Coyote family!”

Prior to Dayton, Filzen worked at her alma mater, the University of Northwestern – St. Paul, as the Coordinator of Athletic communication and administration. She served as the primary sports information contact for six varsity athletic programs with duties including writing and distributing press releases, coordinating social media efforts, conducting interviews and producing live video streams. She had previously worked as a sports information student Assistant at Northwestern – St. Paul, in addition to Internships with Carleton College and Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

A 2012 Graduate of the University of Northwestern – St. Paul, Filzen helped the Eagles’ volleyball team reach the NCAA Tournament. She earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations and went on to earn a Master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2015.