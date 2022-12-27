Filming for Netflix feature scheduled for Arts Street

The 4400 block of Arts Street will become a movie set in January, beginning Friday, Jan. 6, and ending Wednesday, Jan. 11. Abaci Productions will be Filming scenes for a Netflix feature inside a private residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The film crew will need to clear the area before, during and after the shoot. “No parking” signs will be posted as follows:

Friday, Jan. 6, to Monday, Jan. 9 : Parking will be prohibited on the Uptown side of the 4400 block of Arts Street from 7 am Jan. 6 to 11:59 pm on Jan 9. Crews will be preparing the area for the filming.

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the 4400 block of Arts Street and the lake side of the 3500 block of Gentilly Boulevard for the filming.

Wednesday, Jan 11: Parking will be prohibited on the Uptown side of the 4400 block of Arts Street from 7 am to 6 pm during the wrap.

The “no parking” signs. will be removed sooner if the crew is able to, the location manager stated in a letter to neighbors.

The film production will affect traffic in the area as well. Officers will be on hand to perform intermittent traffic control during the Jan. 10 shots. Traffic will be held for a few minutes at a time, then allowed to flow as usual. Traffic may be halted Jan. 10 from 7 am to 3 pm on Arts Street between Lombard Street and Gentilly Boulevard.

The shoot is the final in New Orleans for Carry on, an action thriller produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment for Netflix. Local production on the film began Sept. 26, according to the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy.

Carry on stars Taron Egerton as a TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious Traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The film’s other stars include Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson and Danielle Deadwyler.

To make arrangements for special needs or address other concerns, contact Jordan Jackson, Key Assistant Location Manager, at [email protected] or 310-871-3977.

