Film, Literature, and Culture in Hong Kong/Seoul and Mumbai – Carleton College

My name is Arnab Chakladar and I am an Associate Professor of English. I joined Carleton in 2007. I am also a member and past director of the Asian Studies program. I was born and raised in India and came to the US in 1993 to begin graduate studies at the University of Southern California. Fittingly, my introduction to the US was via Los Angeles, home to Hollywood. A cinephile through and through, I was raised on popular Hindi cinema (also known as Bollywood) and also on popular American and British cinema. In Los Angeles I discovered a wider world of Hong Kong cinema than I had known in India. My doctorate is in literary studies, but I have long had scholarly and teaching interests in film. Indeed, one of my favorite classes to teach at Carleton is titled “Bollywood Nation”.

As such, I am very excited to be leading this brand new program in Hong Kong and Mumbai. As a Scholar and teacher of postcolonial literature and film I am naturally drawn to sites of cultural production that are outside the Metropolitan centers of Europe and North America. Both the Hong Kong and Mumbai film industries are worlds in their own right and we will explore these worlds in the cities that these industries call home. We will also read contemporary Chinese and Hong Kong literature (in translation) and contemporary Indian literature (in English and in translation) set in the city of Mumbai.

We will spend the first five weeks of the program in Hong Kong and the second five weeks in Mumbai. In both parts of the program we will be immersed in the dizzying lives of these mega-cities, learning to traverse them and to read them. We will work with local Scholars and film-makers and participate fully as well in the life of the cities.

This program will be best suited for students who are willing to step out of familiar cultural contexts and into new settings with an open mind and a zest for exploration. We will be in close, sometimes cramped quarters in cities where space is at a premium (and where the notion of personal space even in public is different from that in the US). Flexibility and the ability to play well with others will be crucial qualities. In both cities it is possible to get by with English and as such no prior knowledge of Cantonese, Hindi or Marathi is required.