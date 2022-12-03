Fillier Nets Milestone Goal, Five-Point Night as No. 15/14 Princeton Tops RPI

Sarah Fillier earned her 50th career goal and surpassed 125 career points on what was a five-point night to help the No. 15/14-ranked Tiger Women’s hockey team to a 5-1 win over Rensselaer Friday night in Troy, NY

Fillier, a junior, is the second current Tiger to reach half a hundred goals. Senior Maggie Connors hit that number last season and raised her career total to 64 goals with Princeton’s first and last goals of the night.

Connors’ and Princeton’s first goal came on a play that started less than seven minutes into the game with a Kate Monihan takeaway in the neutral zone. Monihan sent it forward for Fillier, who charged towards goal with Connors to her left. With three RPI skaters’ attention focused on her, Fillier dished to her left for Connors, who provided the finish to get Princeton on the board.
 

Rensselaer’s Hannah Price scored in the closing seconds of the first period to tie it at 1-1 heading into the first ice cut, but two Fillier goals in the second period helped Princeton open up a lead.

The first of those came just before the halfway mark of the period. Jane Kuehl had a neutral-zone takeaway, and after giving and getting the puck back on a centering pass from Dominique Cormierput a shot on goal that RPI netminder Amanda Rampado saved before Fillier jumped on the rebound to put Princeton back in front.
 

Fillier pushed the lead to 3-1 with less than four minutes to go in the second period. Connors, Daddy Wonder and Fillier worked the puck all the way up the ice before Wunder sent a centering pass to Fillier in the slot for the finish and career goal number 50.
 

Princeton took the 3-1 lead into the third, and Mariah Keopple added to it less than five minutes into the final period, taking a pass from Connors in the faceoff circle to Rampado’s right and firing it home for the 4-1 lead.

Connors made it a two-goal, four-point night and Fillier had her fifth point on the night and 127th of her career with less than five minutes to go in the game. Fillier left a pass along the boards for Connors, who centered a pass for Wunder to put the puck on goal. Although Rampado made the initial save, Connors sent home the rebound for the 5-1 lead.
 

Princeton outshot RPI 59-31 overall and 36-18 on goal with netminder Jennifer Olnowich making 17 stops. The Tigers will look to finish the weekend with a sweep in a 3 pm Saturday start at Union.

