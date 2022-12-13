Fillier, Monihan, Khramtsov Earn ECAC Hockey Weekly Awards

Following an 11-goal weekend sweep of Mercyhurst to close 2022, the Princeton Women’s hockey team has won three of ECAC Hockey’s four Weekly awards, with junior Sarah Fillier as the Forward of the Week, junior Kate Monihan as the Defender of the Week, and freshman Katherine Khramtsov as the Rookie of the Week.

Fillier had five points across the weekend’s two games. Friday, Fillier scored Midway through the second period to tie the game at 2-2, Assisted on the Monihan goal in the last second of regulation to tie the game at 5-5 and Drew a penalty shot 50 seconds into overtime that won the game , 6-5. Saturday, Fillier added a goal and an assist, getting a helper on a goal late in the second period to put Princeton ahead 2-1 before scoring the final goal of the day in the 5-1 win. The scoring lifted Fillier to a team high nine goals, nine assists (tied with Daddy Wonder for the team lead in assists) and 18 points. For her career, Fillier enters the break for first-semester Finals and the holidays with 53 goals and 79 assists for 132 points. Fillier is seventh in program history in career assists, and if she has another 35-assist season, a number Fillier hit precisely in each of her first two seasons, it’d put Fillier second in program history at 105 Entering her senior year. The record stands at 122, held by Katherine Issel ’95. Fillier’s 53 goals are one away from tying for 15th in program history, and her 132 points are 10 short of tying for 11th in program history.

Monihan had her first career multi-point game in Friday’s win, getting the game-tying goal with 0.4 seconds left in the third period after assisting on Fillier’s goal to tie it at 2-2 and on Khramtsov’s goal to tie it at 4-4 late in the second period. With a goal and three assists for four points on the season, Monihan is already nearing her career bests in all three stats. Monihan had two goals as a sophomore last season and five assists and six points as a rookie in 2019-20.

Khramtsov had a goal in each game to mark her first back-to-back goal-scoring games as a Tiger while adding an assist in Friday’s game to get her first Collegiate multi-point game. Khramtsov Assisted on one goal and scored the next as Princeton rallied from a 4-2 deficit to tie it at 4-4 as the second period wound down Friday, and in Saturday’s game, Khramtsov scored to give Princeton a 4-1 lead in the third period. Khramtsov has four goals and three assists for seven points 14 games into her rookie season.

Princeton will resume play Jan. 6-7 against Dartmouth and Harvard at Baker Rink as the Princeton hockey programs celebrate Baker’s 100th anniversary.