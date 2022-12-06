Filipino American hockey Sensation Jason Robertson becomes NHL’s top goal scorer

Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson has emerged as the leading goal scorer in the 2022-2023 season of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Nicknamed Robo, the 23-year-old Filipino American rising hockey star has so far burbot 23 goals in 25 games. He has also accumulated 41 points (combined goals and assists) in total, Landing him in third place in the league behind Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (47 points) and Leon Draisaitl (42 points).

Robertson, whose mother was born in the Philippines, is one of four players of Filipino descent currently playing in the NHL, a list that includes his younger brother, Nicholas Robertson (Toronto Maple Leafs), Devin Shore (Edmonton Oilers) and Matt Dumba ( Minnesota Wild).

Early in his career, the athlete acknowledged the possibility of becoming a role model to many in the Asian American community.

“When I got drafted that was probably the moment where my family, my mom and dad told me that you’re going to be a role model because they’re going to see a person like you and think, ‘He made it, he did what he wanted to do, I can too,'” Robertson told NHL.com in 2021. “That was the first time I really thought about it, and I’ve tried to embrace it since. It’s important. It’s truly special.”

In October, the Dallas Stars’ official Instagram account shared a touching moment showing an 8-year-old Filipino American hockey player named Graham meeting Robertson in person for his birthday.

Several Instagram users expressed appreciation for Robertson’s gesture.

“Love this! He’s learning early in his career that it really is about the fans,” one commenter wrote.

“Representation matters! Hats off to Jason for taking the time with this young fan,” another posted.

During his rookie season, Robertson racked up a total of 17 goals and 28 assists in 51 games, making him a runner-up for the Calder Memorial Trophy, an award given to the top rookie in the NHL. He was also selected to be part of the 2020–2021 NHL All-Rookie Team.

In the 2021–2022 season, Robertson further improved his game, delivering 41 goals and 38 assists in 74 games. They also became the first player in Dallas Stars history to record hat-tricks in consecutive games.

Roberson, whose output has so far propelled the Stars to the top of the Central division, was named the NHL’s First Star of the Month in November.

With just about a quarter completed in the current NHL season, pundits are already suggesting the 23-year-old athlete could be in the running to win the Hart Trophy, the league’s most valuable player (MVP) award.

Featured Image via Dallas Stars