Filip Rebraca’s role, previewing upcoming exhibition

Iowa basketball’s Filip Rebraca is feeling more like himself as his final season of college basketball approaches.

The Hawkeyes starting center, who turned 25 in September, exercised his final year of eligibility to return for a sixth college season and second with Iowa. Building confidence was one of his top priorities this off-season, and now he feels prepared to step into a bigger role this year.

“I do feel stronger, more athletic,” Rebraca said. “I feel like I’m prepared for this year physically. Then with conditioning I feel like I’ve done a good job and I don’t really get tired, so adjusting for a role to play more minutes.”

Rebraca was candid at the end of last season about disappointment in his individual performance. Despite starting every game for a Big Ten Tournament Championship team, he felt like he didn’t play up to his potential (5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game). Coach Fran McCaffery stated then that Rebraca would have a bigger role for the 2022-23 team. They doubled down on expectations for Rebraca during the team’s media day in early October.

“He’s been great all summer, all fall,” McCaffery said. “Energy level, confidence level, every aspect of the game. I’ve said this before; he has way more offense in his game than we saw last year. It was good at times, and it was pretty good in general. But I think you’ll see a more aggressive Offensive player.

“But defensively he’s spectacular. I mean, guarding ball screens, close and recover, guarding smaller people. He’s all over the glass. His energy level is great. He’s in great shape physically. He’s mature. He’s been around. He’s playing with a great deal of confidence right now.”

Rebraca’s off-season regimen was multi-level. He was a frequent visitor at Court 45, a basketball training facility in North Liberty that had pickup game runs with local college and professional players. Additionally, he credited workouts with new director of player development Tristan Spurlock that focused on skill work, mechanics and repetition. He believes he grew most on the Offensive side. Iowa will need more from him in that area after losing Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray.

“Mostly shooting I would say,” Rebraca said is where he improved the most. “Shooting the three ball, shooting mid range Jumpers (and) from the post. Also on (pick-and-rolls), catching the ball from there and working from there. In recent weeks I feel like I’ve been doing a good job even pushing the ball in transition, I feel like I can take it down the floor and create for someone else. Those are some aspects I’ve been working on.”

Rebraca’s emergence this season would fix a weakness from last year’s team: big-man play. The Iowa coaching staff sought depth via the transfer portal but didn’t bring in any new players. With a year in the program under his belt and a renewed confidence, the hope is Rebraca can become a more consistent double-double threat this season; a role he excelled in at North Dakota. His teammates have noticed a change in him during the summer and fall as well and predict a more confident player. If that comes to fruition, it increases the Hawkeyes’ chance of Big Ten contention.

“I feel like last year he was really good some games but other games he kind of let it get in his head and he wasn’t as confident,” senior forward Connor McCaffery said. “I’m not seeing that this year. He’s been a lot more confident, he’s been aggressive. And if he’s having a bad day he’s continuing to shoot, continuing to be aggressive and that’s something that I think he’s going to pay dividends this coming season.”

Iowa men’s basketball plays its first game on Monday. Here’s what to watch:

Iowa’s season officially tips off on Nov. 7 at home against Bethune-Cookman, but the team will host Division II opponent Truman State in an exhibition on Monday at 7 pm Despite a handful of departures, there’s optimism that Coach McCaffery’s team will be formidable again this season.

“We’re not as big as we’ve been, but I think we’re every bit as deep and versatile,” McCaffery said at Big Ten media day. “I’m really excited about the Blend of youth and experience we have. We have three starters returning. We put together, without question, the most difficult schedule that I’ve ever put in front of our team. So obviously I feel like they can handle it. I’m excited for the challenge.”

The three returning starters (Rebraca, forward Patrick McCaffery and guard Tony Perkins) will be key, but the biggest storyline of this year’s team is junior Kris Murray assuming the No. 1 player role in place of twin brother Keegan Murray. By now Kris is used to the comparisons, but he and the program have been Adamant about him blazing his own trail this season.

“We love Keegan and hope he’s the Rookie of the Year (for the Sacramento Kings),” McCaffery said. “But he’s not here. Kris is here, and it’s Kris’ turn. I think it’ll be great for him. He’ll miss his brother. Those guys were incredibly close, but we need him to do a lot of different things for this basketball team to be successful, and he’s going to have that opportunity. He’s on a big stage. I’m excited for him. I think he’s excited for it, as well.”

Exhibitions are also a good time for young players to see game action. This year Iowa has two true freshman of interest in guards Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix. Bowen is battling for starting point guard duties with junior Ahron Ulis while Dix is ​​fully healthy after a severe leg injury ended his senior season of high school.

“Dasonte is not playing like a freshman,” McCaffery said. “He’s very aggressive. He makes some freshman Mistakes once in a while, but he can really get to the rim and create, and he can score. When he puts it on the deck, he goes to score … (Dix) has had some great days of practice where he has been absolutely spectacular, and there have been some days when he’s clearly learning, but physically he looks really good.”

Monday’s contest will hardly allow for sweeping declarations of the season, but rotations and minute distribution are things to watch, as it could be an early indicator of who has impressed in practices lately. One position in particular to watch is backup center to Rebraca. In order for Iowa to repeat last year’s success, the team will need more steady production from junior Josh Ogundele and/or sophomore Riley Mulvey.