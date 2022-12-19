Filip Rebraca Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Iowa big man Filip Rebraca has been Spectacular this season. On Monday, the senior transfer earned his first career Big Ten Player of the Week honor. The versatile five-man has showcased an improved jump shot along with stronger rebounding and passing ability during his final season of eligibility.

“I know personally, yes,” Rebraca said if he has extra motivation going into this year after last year. “You know, there’s a lot of people writing different stuff. Oh, Iowa hasn’t gotten enough in the transfer portal or whatnot. So that gives me a chip on my shoulder and then as a team. We lost guys to the NBA, one of the best college basketball shooters of all time, so yeah, we’re not very happy to get overlooked.”

“Yeah, I think Filip is just going to be a more confident guy and he’s going to be more aggressive offensively,” Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery said. “I also think his minutes will be great. He played a lot of minutes last year, was a starter for us, but he’s going to be out there a lot. We need him out there.”

“He’s been great all summer, all fall. Energy level, confidence level, every aspect of the game. I’ve said this before; he has way more offense in his game than we saw last year. It was good at times, and it was pretty good in general. But I think you’ll see a more aggressive Offensive player.”

Below is the full press release.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Filip Rebraca has been named Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The announcement was made on Monday by the Big Ten Conference.

Rebraca (6-foot-9, 230 pounds) had a career performance in lifting the Hawkeyes to a 106-75 triumph over Southeast Missouri State last Saturday evening in Iowa City. Rebraca registered personal bests in points (30) and assists (6), while also grabbing a game-best nine rebounds, and collecting one steal and a block. Rebraca missed only one field goal attempt (12-of-13).

The native of Sombor, Serbia, has been playing at an elite level this season. Over the last three games, Rebraca is averaging team bests in points (20.7), rebounds (9.3), assists (4.7), and blocks (1.7). He is shooting a staggering 80.6 percent (25-of-31) from the field during that span.

Rebraca is the second Hawkeye to earn Big Ten Weekly honors this season; Kris Murray was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Dec. 6.

Iowa (8-3) will close out nonconference play on Wednesday against Eastern Illinois (3-9). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 pm on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/tickets .

