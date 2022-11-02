Filayyyy, a Beloved Basketball Voice, Gets His Own Streetwear Label

Wigglesworth spent five years at Wieden+Kennedy New York before founding Azzerad Studios. (You may recall our interview with Nathan and his brother Dave about the differences between American and British advertising.) Nathan describes Azzerad as an “athlete-first creative studio,” and indeed, his vision for the business came from working at a personal creative director to many athletes.

“I felt like there was a real missed opportunity where Athletes have Incredible reach, they have Incredible brands and people love them, and they all have creative vision with things they want to do, but they have no resources to help create and execute those different projects,” Wigglesworth says.

He was originally inspired by Lady Gaga, how she understood her brand and understood creators. Then, through a connection at the Los Angeles Lakers, they met Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent. Fast-forward a few years and he’s been working directly with multiple athletes—across the NBA, NFL, boxing and soccer—and with Nike and Jordan on several recent campaigns.

“Athletes like Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, they have so many projects they’re working on. But there’s so many other Athletes that are Untouched and super valuable and don’t have that Massive support system around them,” Wigglesworth says . “They still have Incredible value and Incredible opportunities to build their own brands, develop their own products, and connect with people in interesting ways.”

Azzerad is working across numerous sports, but the NBA really is the gold standard of how individual athletes have managed to transcend their teams and build their own brands.

“It’s interesting because, in England, it’s always been team before self mentality,” says Wigglesworth. “David Beckham was the first athlete in the UK who really broke out and became bigger than the team. But ultimately, I think, basketball allows the players to self-express. As time has gone on, the individual has had more power. A lot of other Athletes around the world are looking to that. When I chat with the soccer players, and we ask them what brands they aspire to, most of them say basketball. They look at LeBron James. They look at Steph Curry, Kevin Durant . They don’t say Ronaldo or Messi. They know how the NBA players carry themselves and push forward their brands. As time goes on, I think this idea of ​​side before self is becoming more thing of the past, and individuals will continue to get stronger.”