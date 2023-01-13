Figment’s Inspiration Station is new for EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts 2023 – World Of Walt

This year, the event coordinators for EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts took a little spark of inspiration from Figment and gave him the entire Odyssey pavilion, located between Test Track and World Showcase.

This multi-purpose building has found many uses over the years, and now for the 2023 International Festival of the Arts, it has been claimed by Figment, the little purple dragon you can find on the Journey into Imagination with Figment ride and this year’s Festival of the Arts Mascot.

Long-time fans of Figment, who remember his Humble beginnings on the original Journey into Imagination ride with the Dreamfinder will be delighted to see the original ride artwork covering the walls. They can walk under the neon rainbows that used to be in the ride and even hear all of the original music played over the sound system. And if that isn’t enough, fans will find some of the original interactive tables that were located at the end of the ride. Even if you’ve never had a chance to ride the original, you’re sure to love all of the retro decor in the Odyssey building. Even the tabletops got a makeover!

This newly designated area will also be home to the Figment popcorn bucket. But you don’t need to worry about lines snaking all around Epcot as people try to purchase the popcorn buckets. These buckets will be available by mobile order, so simply place your order, choose a pickup time, then swing into Figment’s Inspiration Station to get your popcorn bucket.

For those looking for bright and colorful EPCOT Festival eats, this location will also be the place to get rainbow flights of hard cider, rainbow-colored cake, a slice of “fruit pizza,” and a sweet, little grape smoothie in an adorable Figment Souvenir glass among other colorful food and drink. Both the cake and the smoothie have freeze-dried Skittles on top and while it might make you shake your head, you’ve got to try them to believe them. They are truly inspirational!

Will you visit Figment’s Inspiration Station during the Festival of the arts?