Fighting Illini Women’s Basketball Set for Pair of Honored Jersey Unveilings

Jonelle Polk McCloud and Jenna Smith will be recognized for their contributions to the program.

BUY TICKETS FOR JAN. 29 GAMES | BUY TICKETS FOR FEB. 5 GAMES

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois Women’s basketball will celebrate the Careers of Jonelle Polk McCloud and Jenna Smith by hosting honored jersey ceremonies at upcoming home games during the 2022-23 season. Ceremonies will take place prior to the January 29 and February 5 games inside the State Farm Center. Tickets for both games can be purchased ahead of time or at the door for $5 each.

Ahead of Illinois’ game against Michigan State on Sunday, Jan. 29, the Illini will induct McCloud into the Illinois Basketball Honored Jerseys program, who was a member of the team from 1983-87. She ranks third on the UI career scoring list with 1,984 points and was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection during both the 1985-86 and 1986-87 campaigns. Additionally, McCloud was a 1987 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient and two-time all-district selection. Illinois posted a combined 64-51 record with McCloud on the roster and made two NCAA Second Round appearances.

The following Sunday, the Illini will Honor Jenna Smith ahead of the Tilt against Minnesota on Feb. 5. Smith donned the orange and blue from 2006-10 and currently ranks as Illinois’ all-time leading scorer (2,160 points) and rebounder (1,217 rebounds). Smith collected three First-Team All-Big Ten Nods across her career (2008, ’09 and ’10). With Smith on the team, Illinois registered a combined 68-63 record and made three deep runs in the WNIT, advancing to the third round or better in each.

HANGING IN THE RAFTERS

Ashley Berggren

– Jersey hung Feb. 22, 2009

– First Illini WBB player to have jersey honored

– Played from 1994-98

– Illinois’ second all-time leading scorer (2,089)

– Big Ten Player of the Year (1997)