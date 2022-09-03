Fighting Illini Basketball Orange Krush Tickets Set to go on Sale on Sept. 14

STUDENT TICKET LINK | ORANGE KRUSH INFORMATION

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The on-sale date for University of Illinois men’s basketball Orange Krush student tickets has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 14. In an effort to provide all students equal opportunity to purchase this season’s tickets, the student ticket link will go live at 5 pm CT. In 2021-22 student tickets sold out in three hours. The student season ticket price is $125.

Illinois is the reigning Big Ten Champion after going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is the Big Ten’s winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a 44-16 league record, the winningest stretch in program history.

The Illini return five letterwinners, add one of the most accomplished transfer groups in the nation, and welcome a top-10 recruiting class in 2022-23.

