Fighting Antisemitism through the Arts: Yi Love HANUKKAHFEST ’22 – Boca Raton’s Most Reliable News Source

Boynton Beach, FL – YI Love Jewish (Yiddishkayt Initiative, Inc) will celebrate Hanukkah by presenting live events in South Florida with a ‘miraculous’ Gathering of Jewish celebrities.

Almost everyone knows the ancient Miracle of Hanukkah: a drop of oil that should have lasted only one day but instead lasted for eight days to light the menorah in The Holy Temple after the Maccabees re-claimed it from the Greeks.

As Hanukkah is a season of Miracles for Jews all around the world, YILoveJewish.org, is presenting their 3rd annual YI Love HanukkahFest from December 20-December 24 with a LIVE lineup of entertainment and educational programming that is nothing short of miraculous after the long Covid winter.

“Hanukkah is a time of miracles,” said Avi Hoffman, YI Founder and CEO. “What we are doing is bringing together leading Jewish and Yiddish cultural figures from all over the world for this year’s YI Love HanukkahFest ’22. Some of the festival’s events are free to the public because our mission is to fight antisemitism through the arts.”

The festival opens with a reading of the play “Noble Laureate: Mr. Singer & His Demons” by Miriam Hoffman & Rena Berkowicz Borow, starring Avi Hoffman as the Nobel prize-winning author Isaac Bashevis Singer, who spent the last and most productive years of his life is Miami Beach. This play explores the parallels between Singer’s family members and some of his fictional characters while navigating the complex Mindset which gave rise to Singer’s creative genius.

The headliner for this year’s festival is award-winning singer/songwriter/musician Batsheva who will be performing her internationally acclaimed one-woman concert. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Batsheva performs music in Yiddish, Ladino Hebrew and English and is frequently featured on Raquel Zucker’s Yiddish radio and other Jewish radio shows in the USA while touring and performing around the world.

The festival closes with an encore performance of “Stars of David” presented by YI Love Jewish and Temple Torat Emet in Boynton Beach. The concert, based on the best-selling book, “Stars of David: Prominent Jews Talk About Being Jewish” by Abigail Pogrebin, features Musical Director Caryl Fantel and Singers Shira Ginsburg, Eytan Deray and Avi Hoffman. “Stars of David” adapts the stories of well-known Jewish personalities into humorous and touching songs.

For more information about the festival and YI Love Jewish, visit the website at www.yilovejewish.org, email: [email protected] or call 888-YILOVEJ (888-945-6835).

ABOUT THE YIDDISHKAYT INITIATIVE AND “YI LOVE JEWISH”:

Yiddishkayt Initiative (YI), is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Jewish history, life and culture and their positive and far-reaching impact on the world. From Performing arts, Publishing and education to language, Philosophy and literature, “YI Love Jewish” offers a global Clearinghouse of Jewish culture and entertainment staffed by experts in subject matter and production.