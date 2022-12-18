Fight in crowd Friday halts Buchtel versus East boys basketball game

Multiple students engaged in a fight Friday night during an Akron Public Schools boys basketball game between East and host Buchtel.

The fight started in the crowd and spilled onto the court, which stopped a close game with about seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

None of the Buchtel or East players were involved in the fight. Players from each team were pulled from the court and sent to their respective locker room.

Pepper spray was deployed into the air to help stop the fight.

The game did not resume and is set to be completed later this season at a time, date and location to be determined.

Buchtel was leading East 46-45 when the fight started.

East led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and Buchtel was ahead 24-22 at Halftime and 44-43 through three quarters.

