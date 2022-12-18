Fight in crowd Friday halts Buchtel versus East boys basketball game

Multiple students engaged in a fight Friday night during an Akron Public Schools boys basketball game between East and host Buchtel.

The fight started in the crowd and spilled onto the court, which stopped a close game with about seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

None of the Buchtel or East players were involved in the fight. Players from each team were pulled from the court and sent to their respective locker room.

Pepper spray was deployed into the air to help stop the fight.

The game did not resume and is set to be completed later this season at a time, date and location to be determined.

Buchtel was leading East 46-45 when the fight started.

East led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and Buchtel was ahead 24-22 at Halftime and 44-43 through three quarters.

Buchtel (4-2, 3-0) and East (6-0, 3-0) are the top two teams in the City Series.

East returned to action Saturday night and earned a 60-54 home win over Jackson.

Buchtel did not have a game scheduled Saturday.

Buchtel defeated East four times last season en route to the City Series regular season and postseason championships and a Division II district final appearance.

The fourth game last season on March 2 ended when a fight broke out on the court between Buchtel and East players in a district semifinal at North Ridgeville High School.

Fans poured onto the floor and it took a while before the police restored order.

The Griffins were ahead 53-32 with 2.5 seconds left in the third quarter and both teams were escorted to their respective locker rooms after referees stopped the action.

Multiple Buchtel and East players were ejected and suspended.

The Northeast District Athletic Board decided on March 3 to allow Buchtel to advance to a Division II district final on March 5, which it lost to Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at North Ridgeville High School.