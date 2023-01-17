Fight breaks out at Bassick-Wilbur Cross basketball game in CT

A fight broke out after the Bassick vs. Wilbur Cross boys basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in New Haven.

A fight broke out between members of the Bassick and Wilbur Cross boys basketball teams during the post game handshake line Monday night at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

“During the handshake line, a fight broke out between the Wilbur Cross and Bassick players,” Erik Patchkofsky, the Athletic director for New Haven Public Schools, said in a statement when reached Monday night. “We had several police and security on the court , including school administration, and the fight was broken up immediately.”

Patchkofsky declined further comment.

Dan Scavone, a CIAC executive staff member and director of the CIAC officials association, was at the game. They confirmed there was a fight in the handshake line between the two schools, a game won by Wilbur Cross.

Scavone said the officials had left the floor before the fight started.

“Their jurisdiction ends when they leave the visual confines of the floor, and they had left the floor,” Scavone said. “The fight occurred after in the handshake line.”

Scavone added once that happens, no ejections can be given out. They declined further comment on the fight.

The Hillhouse vs. Hamden boys basketball game scheduled to follow Bassick-Wilbur Cross was postponed, Patchkofsky confirmed.

Bassick Coach Bernie Lofton and Wilbur Cross Coach Kevin Walton did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.
Bassick and Wilbur Cross are scheduled to play at Bassick in Bridgeport on Jan. 23.

[email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli

