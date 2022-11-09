FIFA’s first post-EA soccer games will be 4 different blockchain titles







It would appear that the FIFA organization is investing significantly into Web3 Studios and Developers for its first non-EA soccer games.

Ever since FIFA and Electronic Arts split over their partnership in officially licensed soccer video games, Electronic Arts has moved on to start launching its EA Sports FC series and FIFA has looked to other developers to fill the gap. That gap will apparently be filled with blockchain titles. FIFA has just announced partnerships and planned games for its post-EA Gaming endeavors and each of the four games planned is a blockchain title.

FIFA announced the details of its upcoming video games and partnerships in a press release launched on November 9, 2022. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament, FIFA put all of its plans for upcoming video games out on the table. It has partnered with four different Web3 Developers for titles which will utilize blockchain and feature a number of ways for players to interact and engage throughout the World Cup 2022 season. The Developers are Uplandme, Matchday, Phygtl, and Altered State Machine.

Groups like Altered State Machine have worked in the NFT, Web3, and blockchain space for some time now and will partner with FIFA for its upcoming Gaming ventures.

Source: Altered State Machine

Here’s the rundown of games which have been announced as part of FIFA’s partnerships with the above developers, as well as a little about the devs themselves:

Altered State Machine – AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition: AI League is a 4-on-4 casual football game, played between AI-controlled characters, with player input at fun and tactical moments. Players act as the Coach and owner of their AI teams and can improve their abilities through power-ups and training. Players can also collect and trade characters to create a team with their favorite Talent combinations. The playing fields are set in stylized streetball locations around the world, from Paris to Rio, Yaoundé to Seoul. Uplandme – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the Upland Metaverse: Upland is the largest blockchain-based Metaverse mapped to the real world, where players can buy and sell virtual properties. Now they can collect official FIFA World Cup digital assets, including legendary video Highlights of the tournament. They can travel to the replica FIFA World Cup Lusail Stadium and Village, shop for items representing their colors to customize their home in Upland, trade their assets with friends, and win one of many prizes. Matchday – Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition: Matchday targets the emotional high of football fandom through a highly engaging casual social Prediction game based on football cards, where the Essence of the fun is derived not just from “getting it right” but by being the best among your friends. Phygtl – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is Phygtl: Phygtl, a fan engagement mobile application that takes fandom into a new dimension. An Immersive experience fans join forces with the mission to co-create the global first fan generated digital reward. Fans can augment a golden-globe-football from the palm of their hands into their real-life environment, own a limited fragment of it to attach and eternalize their handpicked FIFA World Cup pictures and video moments. A digital representation of Eternal fandom.

With FIFA and EA having cut ties earlier this year, this looks like the start to everything FIFA has in store for its Gaming future. Did you expect a blockchain twist? Let us know in the Shacknews chatty section below.