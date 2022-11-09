FIFA’s first post-EA soccer games will be 4 different blockchain titles
It would appear that the FIFA organization is investing significantly into Web3 Studios and Developers for its first non-EA soccer games.
Ever since FIFA and Electronic Arts split over their partnership in officially licensed soccer video games, Electronic Arts has moved on to start launching its EA Sports FC series and FIFA has looked to other developers to fill the gap. That gap will apparently be filled with blockchain titles. FIFA has just announced partnerships and planned games for its post-EA Gaming endeavors and each of the four games planned is a blockchain title.
FIFA announced the details of its upcoming video games and partnerships in a press release launched on November 9, 2022. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament, FIFA put all of its plans for upcoming video games out on the table. It has partnered with four different Web3 Developers for titles which will utilize blockchain and feature a number of ways for players to interact and engage throughout the World Cup 2022 season. The Developers are Uplandme, Matchday, Phygtl, and Altered State Machine.
Here’s the rundown of games which have been announced as part of FIFA’s partnerships with the above developers, as well as a little about the devs themselves:
With FIFA and EA having cut ties earlier this year, this looks like the start to everything FIFA has in store for its Gaming future. Did you expect a blockchain twist? Let us know in the Shacknews chatty section below.