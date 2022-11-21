FIFA World Cup 2022: USA vs. Wales
LINEUP NOTES, PRESENTED BY VISA
USMNT vs. Wales
2022 FIFA World Cup Match No. 4
November 21, 2022
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium; Al Rayyan, Qatar
Kickoff: 2 pm ET on FOX and Telemundo
Tonight’s USMNT Starting XI vs. Wales: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Sergiño Dest, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-Tyler Adams (capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie, 10-Christian Pulisic, 13-Tim Ream, 21 -Tim Weah, 24-Josh Sargent
Substitutes: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 7-Gio Reyna, 9-Jesús Ferreira, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 16-Jordan Morris, 17-Cristian Roldan, 18 -Shaq Moore, 19-Haji Wright, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 26-Joe Scally
- USMNT Starting XI Cap Numbers (including this match): Christian Pulisic (53), Tim Ream (47), Weston McKennie (38), Walker Zimmerman (34), Tyler Adams (33), Antonee Robinson (30), Tim Weah ( 25), Matt Turner (21), Josh Sargent (21), Sergiño Dest (20), Yunus Musah (20).
- Today’s Starting XI has an average age of 25 years, 102 days. It is the fourth-youngest USMNT lineup at a FIFA World Cup, behind only the three lineups at Italia ’90 where the XIs averaged just over 24 years old.
- The lineup averages 30 caps overall and 16 in official competition.
- All 11 players will make their FIFA World Cup debut.
- At 19 years, 358 days, Yunus Musah becomes the youngest player to start a World Cup match for the USMNT.
|
Youngest USMNT Players to Start a World Cup Match
|
Players
|
Age
|
Date
|
Yunus Musah
|
19 years, 358 days
|
Nov. 21, 2022 vs. Wales
|
DaMarcus Beasley
|
20 years, 12 days
|
June 5, 2002 vs. Portugal
|
Landon Donovan
|
20 years, 95 days
|
June 5, 2002 vs. Portugal
|
Jozy Altidore
|
20 years, 219 days
|
June 12, 2010 vs. England
|
Bert Patenaude
|
20 years, 252 days
|
July 13, 1930 vs. Belgium
- Musah made his USMNT debut as a 17-year-old against Wales on Nov. 12, 2020. Five other starters also appeared in that match: Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson and Tim Weah.
- Musah (Valencia) is also the first player from a Spanish Primera club to play for the USA in a FIFA World Cup.
- Tyler Adams was elected by the USMNT as the team Captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will wear the armband for the 10th time tonight. At 23 years, 279 days, Adams is the youngest player to captain the USA at a FIFA World Cup since 1950 and third youngest overall.
|
Youngest Players to Captain the USMNT in a World Cup Match
|
Player
|
Age
|
Date
|
Harry Keough
|
22 years, 222 days
|
June 25, 1950 vs. Spain
|
Walter Bahr
|
23 years, 92 days
|
July 2, 1950 vs. Chile
|
Tyler Adams
|
23 years, 279 days
|
November 21, 2022 vs. Wales
|
Mike Windischmann
|
24 years, 86 days
|
June 10, 1990 vs. Czechoslovakia
|
Tony Meola
|
25 years, 117 days
|
June 18, 1994 vs. Switzerland
- Ten of 11 starters represent Clubs in Europe – the highest number ever for a USMNT World Cup lineup. Six players feature in England, two in Italy, and one each in France and Spain. Walker Zimmerman is the Lone starter from Major League Soccer.
- Matt Turner (Park Ridge, NJ) becomes the fourth New Jersey-born goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for the USMNT. He follows Jimmy Douglas (East Newark, NJ; 3 matches in 1930), Tony Meola (Belleville, NJ; 7 matches in 1990, 1994) and Tim Howard (North Brunswick, NJ; 8 matches in 2010, 2014).
- Both the sons of US servicemen, defender Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) and midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus) are the second and third players based in Italy’s Serie A to start for the USA in a World Cup match. Oguchi Onyewu (AC Milan) was the first to do it when he played two matches for the USA at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
- Tim Weah will become the first member of his family to appear in the FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old forward is the son of 1995 Balon d’Or Winner and current President of Liberia, George Weah.
- Striker Josh Sargent earns his first start since the Qualifier on Sept. 8, 2021 at Honduras.
- Veteran defender and Fulham Captain Tim Ream earns his first USMNT appearance since Sept. 2, 2021 at El Salvador.
- The Fulham duo of Ream and Antonee Robinson are the third pair of foreign-based club teammates to start a World Cup match together for the USMNT. Previously, Chad Deering and Claudio Reyna (Wolfsburg) started together against Germany at the 1998 World Cup, before another Fulham duo — Carlos Bocanegra and Brian McBride — were in the lineup together against Italy and Ghana at the 2006 edition.
- The USMNT will dress 26 players for today’s game. Six Substitutions are allowed in three different moments. Halftime does not count as a substitution moment.
- The USMNT is 1-0-1 all-time against Wales. The USA defeated the Red Dragons 2-0 in a friendly on May 26, 2003 in San Jose, Calif. and played to a 0-0 draw on Nov. 12, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.
- Gregg Berhalter officially becomes the first person to both play and manage the USA at a FIFA World Cup. Berhalter appeared in both Knockout Round matches against Mexico and Germany at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan.
- Berhalter is 36-10-10 in 56 matches as USMNT head coach.
- Abdulrahman Al Jassim of Qatar is the referee for tonight’s match. They previously officiated the USA’s 1-0 win against Panama in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage on June 26, 2019 in Kansas City.