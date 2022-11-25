FIFA World Cup 2022: USA vs. England
LINEUP NOTES
USMNT vs. England
2022 FIFA World Cup – Match No. 20
November 25, 2022
Al Bayt Stadium; Al Khor, Qatar
Kickoff: 2 pm ET on FOX and Telemundo
Social Media: @USMNT is Twitter and Instagram; US Soccer is Facebook The US Soccer App
Tonight’s USMNT Starting XI vs. England: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Sergiño Dest, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-Tyler Adams (capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie, 10-Christian Pulisic, 13-Tim Ream, 19 -Haji Wright, 21-Tim Weah
Substitutes: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 7-Gio Reyna, 9-Jesús Ferreira, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 16-Jordan Morris, 17-Cristian Roldan, 18 -Shaq Moore, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 24-Josh Sargent, 26-Joe Scally
GAME NOTES | USA-ENGLAND WORLD CUP HISTORY
- USMNT Starting XI Cap Numbers (including this match): Christian Pulisic (54), Tim Ream (48), Weston McKennie (39), Walker Zimmerman (35), Tyler Adams (34), Antonee Robinson (31), Tim Weah ( 26), Matt Turner (22), Sergiño Dest (21), Yunus Musah (21), Haji Wright (5)
- After starting the youngest lineup through the first 16 matches in Monday’s Encounter against Wales (25 years, 102 days), today’s Starting XI against England has an average age of 25 years, 169 days.
- Today’s Starting XI is the fifth youngest USMNT World Cup lineup after the three 1990 matches (all just over 24 years) and Monday’s match against Wales (25 years, 102 days).
- The lineup averages 30 caps and 17 in official competition.
- All 11 starters are making their second FIFA World Cup appearance.
- Haji Wright is the Lone change from Gregg Berhalter’s XI that faced Wales. The Los Angeles product makes his first World Cup start, replacing Josh Sargent in the lineup after coming on for him in the 74th minute of Monday’s tournament opener against Wales.
- A former England youth international who calls London his hometown, 19-year-old Yunus Musah becomes the only teenager to make multiple World Cup Appearances for the USMNT.
- English-born defender Antonee Robinson, who calls Liverpool home, also lines up against the country of his birth.
- Tyler Adams Captains the USMNT for the 11th time tonight. The team is 4-1-5 when Adams Wears the armband.
- For a second-straight World Cup match, 10 of 11 starters represent Clubs in Europe – tied for the highest number ever for a USMNT World Cup lineup. Walker Zimmerman is the sole MLS player in the starting XI.
- Five starters ply their trade in England: Adams (Leeds United), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and Matt Turner (Arsenal).
- Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) both play in Italy, Tim Weah in France (Lille), Yunus Musah (Valencia) in Spain, Haji Wright (Antalyaspor) in Turkey and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) in MLS.
- Haji Wright is the second Turkish-based player to start a World Cup match for the USMNT, following Jermaine Jones who started all four games of the 2014 FIFA World Cup as a Besiktas player.
- Four starters appear in the USA’s last meeting with England on Nov. 15, 2018 at Wembley Stadium in London: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Tim Weah. Substitutes Kellyn Acosta and Shaq Moore also appeared in the match.
- CAUTION WATCH: Tonight’s starters Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Tim Ream, as well as substitute Kellyn Acosta, all carry yellow cards into the match. Should any of them receive a caution against England, they will be suspended from Tuesday’s group finale against Iran. No England players sit on yellow cards ahead of tonight’s game.
- The USMNT will dress 26 players for today’s game. Five Substitutions are allowed in three different moments. Halftime does not count as a substitution moment.
- The USMNT is 2-8-1 all-time against England and 1-0-1 in World Cup matches against the Three Lions. The USA famously used Joe Gaetjens goal to upset England 1-0 during the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Sixty years later, Clint Dempsey’s striker canceled out an early goal from Steven Gerrard to help the USMNT to a 1-1 draw in South Africa.
- Gregg Berhalter is 36-10-11 in 57 matches as USMNT head coach. He is 2-1-2 in matches against UEFA opposition.
- Jesús Valenzuela of Venezuela is the referee for tonight’s match. This is the first USMNT match he has officiated.