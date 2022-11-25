FIFA World Cup 2022: USA vs. England

LINEUP NOTES

USMNT vs. England

2022 FIFA World Cup – Match No. 20

November 25, 2022

Al Bayt Stadium; Al Khor, Qatar

Kickoff: 2 pm ET on FOX and Telemundo

Social Media: @USMNT is Twitter and Instagram; US Soccer is Facebook The US Soccer App

Tonight’s USMNT Starting XI vs. England: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Sergiño Dest, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-Tyler Adams (capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie, 10-Christian Pulisic, 13-Tim Ream, 19 -Haji Wright, 21-Tim Weah

Substitutes: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 7-Gio Reyna, 9-Jesús Ferreira, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 16-Jordan Morris, 17-Cristian Roldan, 18 -Shaq Moore, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 24-Josh Sargent, 26-Joe Scally



GAME NOTES | USA-ENGLAND WORLD CUP HISTORY





After starting the youngest lineup through the first 16 matches in Monday’s Encounter against Wales (25 years, 102 days), today’s Starting XI against England has an average age of 25 years, 169 days.

Tyler Adams Captains the USMNT for the 11 th time tonight. The team is 4-1-5 when Adams Wears the armband.

English-born defender Antonee Robinson, who calls Liverpool home, also lines up against the country of his birth.

A former England youth international who calls London his hometown, 19-year-old Yunus Musah becomes the only teenager to make multiple World Cup Appearances for the USMNT.

Haji Wright is the Lone change from Gregg Berhalter’s XI that faced Wales. The Los Angeles product makes his first World Cup start, replacing Josh Sargent in the lineup after coming on for him in the 74 th minute of Monday’s tournament opener against Wales.

All 11 starters are making their second FIFA World Cup appearance.

The lineup averages 30 caps and 17 in official competition.

Today’s Starting XI is the fifth youngest USMNT World Cup lineup after the three 1990 matches (all just over 24 years) and Monday’s match against Wales (25 years, 102 days).

For a second-straight World Cup match, 10 of 11 starters represent Clubs in Europe – tied for the highest number ever for a USMNT World Cup lineup. Walker Zimmerman is the sole MLS player in the starting XI.

Five starters ply their trade in England: Adams (Leeds United), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) both play in Italy, Tim Weah in France (Lille), Yunus Musah (Valencia) in Spain, Haji Wright (Antalyaspor) in Turkey and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) in MLS.

Haji Wright is the second Turkish-based player to start a World Cup match for the USMNT, following Jermaine Jones who started all four games of the 2014 FIFA World Cup as a Besiktas player.

Four starters appear in the USA’s last meeting with England on Nov. 15, 2018 at Wembley Stadium in London: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Tim Weah. Substitutes Kellyn Acosta and Shaq Moore also appeared in the match.

CAUTION WATCH: Tonight’s starters Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Tim Ream, as well as substitute Kellyn Acosta, all carry yellow cards into the match. Should any of them receive a caution against England, they will be suspended from Tuesday’s group finale against Iran. No England players sit on yellow cards ahead of tonight’s game.

The USMNT will dress 26 players for today’s game. Five Substitutions are allowed in three different moments. Halftime does not count as a substitution moment.