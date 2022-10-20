FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabian singer Tamtam strikes a goal

Saudi Arabian singer Tamtam has struck a goal as she lent her vocals to the reimagining of Queen’s classic song ‘A Kind of Magic’. The song was unveiled today to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2022. The singer will perform this song in Riyadh and Qatar in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Available on Coke Studio, the anthem – released as part of a beverage brand’s Believing is Magic campaign – is a rework of the 1986 hit, a collaboration between Egyptian neo-soul and rap sensation, Felukah, soulful Saudi Arabian singer-songwriter, Tamtam, and Mexican Latin Grammy Award nominee, Danna Paola.

“I was so excited to be a part of this campaign with Coca-Cola and two super cool, inspiring women. It’s beautiful that we’re all from different countries singing together and representing this Unity through music. The experience was magical, no pun intended; from recording the music, to meeting the team, and flying to Mexico City to shoot the videos. It was a dream and I’m thrilled to share it with the world!,” said Tamtam in a statement.

Tamtam is a Saudi singer and songwriter based between Los Angeles and Riyadh and her sounds are a mix of alternative R&B and pop influences.

‘A Kind of Magic’ will be accompanied by a performance video that brings the energy and ideology of the track to life.

Filmed in Mexico City, the video encapsulates the excitement for one of the biggest Sporting events on the planet, fusing a flavor of Latin and Arabic culture with the passionate world of the FIFA World Cup.