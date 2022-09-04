FIFA to Launch NFT Platform for Soccer Fans – Bitcoin News

The international soccer governing body, FIFA, has announced the upcoming launch of an NFT platform for fans of the sport across the globe. FIFA+ Collect will offer digital collectibles perpetuating the greatest game moments of FIFA’s world cups, the organization promised.

FIFA Develops NFT Platform in Partnership With Blockchain Firm Algorand

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is preparing to open its new platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) later this month. At the start, FIFA+ Collect will release a range of initial collections of tokens and unveil details about upcoming exclusive and limited-edition collections, the organization said in a press release published Friday.

The digital collectibles will represent memorable moments from football matches and feature iconic art and imagery from the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments. “This exciting announcement makes FIFA Collectibles available to any football fan, democratizing the ability to own a part of the FIFA World Cup,” commented FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai, elaborating:

Fandom is changing and football fans around the world Engage with the game in new and exciting ways… Just like sports memorabilia and stickers, this is an accessible opportunity for fans around the world to Engage with their favorite players, Moments and more on new platforms.

FIFA+ Collect will be available on FIFA+, the federation’s digital platform which provides access to live soccer games from around the world, interactive games, news, tournament information, and other original content. FIFA+ Collect will initially be launched in three languages ​​— English, French and Spanish — with more to come, and across web and mobile devices.

FIFA’s NFT platform has been created as part of the partnership with Algorand announced earlier this year. “The commitment FIFA has made to bridge to Web3 enabled by Algorand, is a testament to their innovative spirit and desire to directly and seamlessly engage with football fans,” said the company’s interim CEO W. Sean Ford. In May, FIFA and the blockchain technology firm agreed on a sponsorship and technical partnership deal ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

