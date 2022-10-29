FIFA report shows Women’s soccer is on the rise

FIFA has released a report that details global growth in Women’s soccer. Revenue from sponsorships and broadcasting deals are significantly up throughout the sport.

Although the COVID-19 Pandemic obviously had a negative impact on all sports over the last couple of years, Women’s soccer has bounced back in a big way. The new report, called Setting the Pace, has shown some very interesting figures.

How FIFA measured Women’s soccer is on the rise

FIFA completed a survey of 30 of the biggest Women’s Leagues in the world, which includes nearly 300 clubs. This report, which took nine months to conduct, essentially charts any development in the game beginning from May of 2021.

The new report claims that 77% of the Leagues Polled currently have a title sponsor. This is a dramatic difference compared to 2021 when a similar study showed that this figure was around 11%.

Overall revenue was also highlighted in the report. 7% of all Clubs surveyed generated a total revenue of at least $1 million. This includes matchday money, broadcasting, commercial, as well as prize money. These Leagues also saw year-on-year growth of 24% in commercial revenues.

“The changes are clear in the second edition of the report. We know it, we feel it,” proclaimed FIFA’s Women’s football chief officer Sarai Bareman.

“Woman’s football is on a growth trajectory unlike any other sport in this world,” continued Bareman. “It’s the biggest growth opportunity that FIFA as an organization has today, but more importantly, our sport, football, has today. It’s the biggest growth opportunity there is. And you don’t have to look too far back to see the indicators of that growth.”

Revenue growth

Merchandising sales are also up for these Clubs as well. Teams that sell Merchandise on matchdays make about $311,000 on average. Compare this to the $116,000 in matchday revenue for the Clubs that do not offer merchandise.

Along with revenue, fan engagement is also clearly on the rise. The friendly between the United States Women’s national team and England earlier this month attracted 78,000 fans and sold out within 24 hours.

A UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal game in March saw even more fans in the stands. Over 91,000 people bought tickets for the Barcelona and Real Madrid game at Camp Nou. Fans were surely not disappointed as the hosts won the thrilling game 5-2 over their rivals.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire