FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces men’s Club World Cup starting from 2025 with 32 teams involved

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men’s Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA’s mind on future World Cups: “We have to revisit or re-discuss the format.” As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.

For men’s football, an expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup is set to begin in June 2025 (following the postponement of the original 24-team tournament planned for 2021) and will take place every four years. The windows for the international match calendar as of 2025 would include one extended window with four matches in late September and early October to replace the current two separate windows in September and October, with the other windows (November, March and June) unchanged.

In order to increase the possibilities for teams from different Confederations to play each other, FIFA would launch friendly tournaments – “FIFA World Series” – which would take place in the March window in even years. The decision for the FIFA World Cup 2030 host will also be made in 2024, with the bid regulations to be published early next year.

For Women’s football, the current international match calendar structure will remain unchanged until 2025, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and 2031 hosts to be decided in 2024 and 2025 respectively. The creation of a new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, a new FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup and the expansion of the Olympic Games Women’s tournament from 12 to 16 teams have also been endorsed.

The FIFA Council also appointed the Moroccan Football Association as the host for the FIFA Club World Cup 2022, which will take place from 1 to 11 February 2023.