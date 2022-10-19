FIFA? Nah, give me more of Pixel Cup Soccer

Need more Football in your life? Yes, I said Football, get over it. Pixel Cup Soccer – Ultimate Edition is officially out now along with Native Linux support. This game took over from Pixel Cup Soccer 17, which the Developer unlisted on Steam, as this big new version is quite different as the Developer said “the Essence of the new game is the same, the technological differences are huge”.

It recently left Early Access and it is also Steam Deck Verified, so could be a good one to look at for you sports fans, especially with the latest FIFA being unsupported (and it has a Mostly Negative rating). This definitely looks promising with a Very Positive user rating too.

Game Features:

Simplified Controls For Casual Players.

Easy to pick up and enjoy, with clean and challenging gameplay.

Retro-style art resembling old games and evoking nostalgia.

Women’s Soccer.

Penalties, Free Kicks.

Fouls, injuries, yellow and red cards.

Tactical and Strategy panels, to manage player substitutions, team formation, and attitude.

Deep gameplay mechanics: short pass, through pass, lob pass, aiming when shooting, controlled shots, player skills, super shots, etc.

Lots of Animations (overhead kick, scorpion kick, scissor kick, diving header, etc.)

Challenging AI. Teams with very different playing styles (ie: Catenaccio like Italy or Tiki-Taka like Brasil).

Many game settings, including Zoom Level, VSync, Slow motion, Assisted mode, Language Selection, etc.

Growing up playing the likes of Sensible World of Soccer on the Amiga, this game definitely ticks a lot of nostalgia boxes for me.

Available to buy on Steam. There is also a demo available too!

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.