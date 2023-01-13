FIFA Club World Cup draw: Seattle Sounders get tough route as first MLS representatives

The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup was made in Morocco on Friday and Seattle Sounders were handed a Tricky potential route to the final. The Sounders are the first-ever Major League Soccer side to compete in the tournament which technically decides the best club side in the world each year.

With Real Madrid the Defending European Champions and Flamengo Champions of South America as well as Al Hilal from Asia and Wydad Casablanca from Africa, there is no shortage of quality.

Seattle’s presence bucks the trend of Mexican dominance from CONCACAF with Tigres UANL finishing as 2020 runners-up the closest any team has ever come to success from the region. Brian Schmetzer’s side face a very tough route if they are to win the title with Real Madrid a potential reward if they can overcome the Winner of Al Ahly vs. Auckland City.

Only European and South American sides have ever won the Club World Cup and that trend looks set to continue with Real and Flamengo favorites to reach the final. However, given the timing with the UEFA Champions League also returning in February, perhaps the Sounders can dream of a final berth if Carlo Ancelotti’s men are distracted.

FIFA Club World Cup draw

Round 1

Al Ahly vs. Auckland City, Feb. 1

Round 2

Seattle Sounders vs. Al Ahly or Auckland City and Wydad Casablanca vs. Al Hilal, Feb. 4

Semifinals:

Seattle Sounders, Al Ahly, or Auckland City vs. Real Madrid, Feb. 8

Flamengo vs. Wydad Casablanca or Al Hilal, Feb. 7

The Losers will play a third-placed playoff on Feb. 11.

Final: