FIFA announces ticket details for the upcoming Club World Cup

FIFA have unveiled their Ticketing policy and price list ahead of next month’s 2022 Club World Cup which will be staged in the Moroccan cities of Tangiers and Rabat.

The tournament will take place from 1 to 11 February and will feature seven sides with the respective winners from each Confederations top competition with Champions League winners Real Madrid and Flamengo (Copa Libertadores winners) firm favourites. The other five participating sides are: Auckland City (Oceania), Al Hilal (AFC) Seattle Sounders (CONCACAF), Wydad Casablanca (CAF) and Egypt’s Al Ahly as guests given that Wydad are the ‘host nation’ and also CAF Champions League winners.

Auckland City 🆚 Real Madrid in the #ClubWC semi-finals? The chance to go up against the Spanish Giants would be a dream come true for defender Jordan Vale 🇳🇿 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 20, 2023

Ticket prices are split into three categories and start at just $5 for the tournament’s first three matches, including Wydad v. Al Hilal is 4 February. Prices start at $10 for the semi-finals, when Real Madrid and Flamengo enter the competition, and $20 for the final in Rabat.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.