FIFA 23 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game Revealed

The soundtrack for FIFA 23 has been released and there is a truly global flavor, with tracks from artists hailing from all over the world – 34 different countries to be exact. With a total of 109 songs to listen to throughout the game, FIFA aficionados are certainly in for an aural treat when they play.

Featuring the likes of Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Stromae, Nas and Michael Kiwanukathere are loads of familiar tunes, as well as a few fresh tracks too.

Like previous editions of the game, FIFA 23 will actually have two separate soundtracks: one to accompany the game in general and another tailored specifically for Volta mode.

GOAL brings you the FIFA 23 soundtrack, artists, songs and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the FIFA 23 soundtrack?

The FIFA 23 soundtrack has 57 tracks, with a brilliant blend of genres, including deep house, electronica, rap and rock, among others.

As with previous games, there will be custom FUT kits designed by artists and bands. This year, Phoenix, Jack Harlow, Central Cee, Labrinth and Pheelz will turn their hands to unique kits, with even more expected through the season.

You can see the FIFA 23 soundtrack below.

EA Sports

FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack songs

EA Sports loves the soundtrack for Volta to have a different vibe to it, reflecting the street-culture grit of the small-sided Amateur game. To that end, the FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack features more grime, hip-hop and electronic music across 52 tracks.

Check out the full Volta soundtrack for FIFA 23 below.

Listen to the FIFA 23 soundtrack

