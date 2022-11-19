FIFA 2022: US Restaurant Offers Free Food On Every Goal By Football Team

Spirits are high among football fans around the world as the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow, November 20, in Qatar. The excitement is reaching a fervor like never before, especially after the pandemic. No matter whether you enjoy the match at home or are lucky enough to witness it live, watching the team you support to score a goal is likely to send one into raptures. Now, besides the thrill that the match has to offer, imagine if you could also get free treats during the tournament. This is exactly what the American fast-food chain Chipotle has come up with.

US-based restaurant Chipotle, which is known for its Mexican food, has introduced a ‘Bowls for Goals” scheme under which every time the United States team scores a goal in Qatar, fans would get a chance to grab a Chipotle burrito, Taco , or salad for free. Yes, you read that right! Take a look at the official tweet by the handle here:

(Also Read: Weekend Special: 5 Veg Mexican Snacks To Try Over The Weekend)

How does it work? Well, whenever the US team will score a goal, Chipotle will share 5,000 unique codes through its official Twitter handle. Fans will have to then copy the code and immediately send it to a designated number. The first 5,000 people to send the message will receive a text message containing the code that can be redeemed to get the food item free of cost.

Using the “Entrée code”, one can grab a regular menu item from Chipotle such as burrito, tacos, burrito bowl, quesadilla, or a salad. Fans can Redeem the codes while ordering from the Chipotle mobile application.

According to Chipotle, users can start claiming the codes the moment they are shared by the food chain on Twitter. The period to send the text will end when all codes have been claimed or when the match gets over, whichever is earlier.

The FIFA World Cup, the biggest Sporting event of the year, will begin on November 20. The first match will be played between the host country, Qatar, and Ecuador. A total of 32 teams are participating in the tournament divided across 8 groups of four teams each.