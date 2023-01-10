‘Fiercely united’ Rock Ridge boys basketball team off to excellent start – Duluth News Tribune

EVELETH — Despite less than two months of official practice, Rock Ridge boys basketball has raced out to a 10-3 record, and the Wolverines are a Shining example of the merged district’s “Fiercely United” motto that ties together former rivals Virginia and Eveleth- Gilbert.

In fact, the words “fiercely united” are printed on the court at the nearly-finished Rock Ridge High School. Mavec, a senior Captain from Eveleth-Gilbert, and Noah Mitchell, a senior from Virginia, got a chance to walk around the new court and Athletic facilities Tuesday before a game against Two Harbors played about two miles away at Eveleth-Gilbert High School.

“It’s nice,” Mitchell said as he looked at a court he may never actually play a varsity game on.

The districts’ basketball teams were among the last to combine, following football, hockey and several other sports that combined in 2021.

Noah Mitchell (20) of Rock Ridge takes the ball to the hoop against Abraham Soumis (10) and Blake Schmitz (0), both of Hermantown, on Friday at the Hermantown High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s always been there, it’s always been a rivalry,” Mavec said. “But for basketball, ever since I’ve been playing varsity, we’ve never really had a chance of beating them until last year. It wasn’t that big of a deal because we pretty much knew we weren’t going to win. I feel like it was definitely bigger for sports like hockey in recent years.”

Virginia struggled to just eight wins last season — including a 62-52 loss to the Golden Bears — but several of the guys played on the Rock Ridge football and baseball teams that combined last school year and they knew the basketball program would improve too.

The Wolverines are deep and have plenty of people who can score — including Mavec and Mitchell — but the defense has been a work in progress.

Rock Ridge gave up 57 first-half points in a loss to Hermantown Friday, but they believe it will come.

“Defense is definitely Harder — for teams like Hermantown, most kids have been playing together their whole lives,” Mavec said. “I feel like defense takes a lot more chemistry than offense, so that’s definitely a struggle.”

That being said, the Wolverines could have any number of players that can come in and provide a scoring burst or just quality minutes.

Carter Mavec (2) of Rock Ridge moves the ball up the court against Broc Sundland (30) of Hermantown on Friday at the Hermantown High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We have a lot of guys that play a lot of minutes,” Mitchell said. “We always come fresh off the bench and we know that even some of our Deeper guys can play solid minutes and do well. Some other teams don’t have that.”

With still more than six weeks left in the season, the Wolverines are just looking to increase that Chemistry and hope to be playing their best basketball in March, but Aune is impressed with how quickly the team has come together.”

“These guys, they immediately gelled and they’re a really unselfish group,” Aune said. “They know it’s more important that we are scoring instead of individually. We spread the ball, they play for each other. They play hard and they’re just really enjoying having some success.”