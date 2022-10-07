Fieldsheer Selected As Official Heated Apparel Partner Of NFL Buffalo Bills

Fieldsheer, a technology company that manufactures temperature-controlled apparel, announced it signed a corporate sponsorship deal with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills.

Per the terms of the sponsorship, which officially began with the 2022/23 season, Fieldsheer has the right to refer to itself as “An Official Heated and Cooling Apparel Partner of the Buffalo Bills” in Bills-approved advertising and promotional campaigns. The company can also use the Buffalo Bills team name and marks in HMA and select digital advertising and promotional campaigns, as approved by the Bills.

Fieldsheer also has the right to use the logo and mark of the Bills Mafia—a longstanding community of loyal Bills fans and players—in all mutually agreed upon advertising, retail and promotional campaigns.

Fieldsheer offers two lines of temperature-controlled apparel: Mobile Warming and Mobile Cooling. The Mobile Warming line, which features jackets, baselayers, socks, gloves, and vests, operates via Bluetooth technology and a Smartphone app forms the foundation of this new partnership.

As a partner of the Buffalo Bills, Fieldsheer is entitled to additional promotional opportunities:

Inclusion in LED Ribbon Board branding, showcasing all Bills Official Partners at each home game at Highmark Stadium.

Placement on the buffalobills.com Official Partners webpage and Official Partners page in the digital game program.

Co-branded Merchandise for employees, gameday staff and customers, as well as branded Merchandise as giveaway items throughout the local community.

Logo inclusion on the three main video boards throughout the warm-up period during each home preseason and regular season home game.

In-game announcements and fan prompts.

Integration within the Buffalo Bills’ social and digital media channels.

The right to activate within the “Billevard” pregame fan experience prior to each home game.

“Statistics show that the Buffalo Bills fan base supports the team’s sponsors far more than the NFL average,” he noted. “In fact, they are much more likely to purchase products from a company based on its partnership with the Bills. That type of supportive relationship was a huge attraction for us,” said Patrick Deighan, director of e-commerce and marketing for Fieldsheer. “Plus, we all know that Buffalo can get as cold as anywhere in the winter. I know we’re going to be selling our Mobile Warming clothing to a lot of very appreciative, and warm, fans.”