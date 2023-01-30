Fieldcrest girls basketball enjoys success one year after state Trophy

BLOOMINGTON — Mitch Neally won’t make the same mistake twice.

The Fieldcrest Coach almost regrets not sitting back and appreciating last season’s Class 2A fourth-place finish more. He calls the historic girls basketball season a “whirlwind” that “came so fast,” knowing a team like that can come and go in an instance.

This year?

“Enjoy it all more,” the eight-year Coach said.

Background:Fieldcrest wins its first IHSA girls basketball state trophy

Fieldcrest (23-3) heads into Thursday’s Showdown with state-ranked Deer Creek-Mackinaw (24-4) looking to avenge a loss from Jan. 19. The 2A seventh-ranked Dee-Mack beat the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament’s top seed 53-40 in the semifinals en route to the program’s first tourney crown.

