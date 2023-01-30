Fieldcrest girls basketball enjoys success one year after state Trophy

BLOOMINGTON — Mitch Neally won’t make the same mistake twice.

The Fieldcrest Coach almost regrets not sitting back and appreciating last season’s Class 2A fourth-place finish more. He calls the historic girls basketball season a “whirlwind” that “came so fast,” knowing a team like that can come and go in an instance.

This year?

“Enjoy it all more,” the eight-year Coach said.

Fieldcrest (23-3) heads into Thursday’s Showdown with state-ranked Deer Creek-Mackinaw (24-4) looking to avenge a loss from Jan. 19. The 2A seventh-ranked Dee-Mack beat the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament’s top seed 53-40 in the semifinals en route to the program’s first tourney crown.

Long gone are the days of the underdog Knights, who had no 20-win seasons prior to Neally’s arrival.

“With what we brought back,” he said, “we knew the bullseye that this program continues to build just gets bigger and bigger.”

Four of the five starters who played in the state Finals are back from the 2022 team that set the school record for wins with 34. Seniors Ashlyn May, Haley Carver and Carolyn Megow along with junior Kaitlin White have the Knights with at least 20 victories for the fifth time since 2017.

But focusing on the success of this year’s edition of Fieldcrest is first and foremost.

“We don’t like to think about our season from last year,” White said. “It was a great accomplishment, but this is a new season and we’re a whole new team.

“Those are great goals, but I think our biggest goal is just to try to be better as a team. … We just want to win game by game and see where it takes us.”

Fieldcrest’s priority has been maintaining the team chemistry built from years of playing together.

However, any off-night Fieldcrest has can end up making one of their opponents’ seasons. The Knights were ranked No. 2 in the preseason, but a trio of losses has completely dropped them out of the 2A poll.

“There’s a lot of outside expectations, I think, for us,” May said. “We haven’t really been meeting them recently … we’re just trying to find a way to get our groove back together and kind of silence the expectations.”

May, a 5-foot-9 point guard, has been the unequivocal leader. She’s a steady, high basketball IQ guard, who can score or set up her teammates.

The Illinois Wesleyan commit went for 20 points or more four times including a 25-point outing against St. Bede in December. Or May can stuff the stat sheet — 11 points, 7 assists and 4 steals — like she did earlier this month against El Paso-Gridley.

Neally praises her unselfish play, calling her a “dream of a point guard.”

“She’s doing all that she can to help her teammates out,” he said. “That’s good to have someone who’s a Coach for you on the floor at all times.”

Also on the court, Fieldcrest once again is utilizing its suffocating defense. Teams are only scoring 35 points a game against the Knights through 25 games. A dozen times during the 2022-23 campaign the opposition scored 28 points or less.

This translates to Fieldcrest putting up nearly 60 points a game.

“We really just lock in our defensive effort,” White said, “and I think that carries us onto our offense.”

Fieldcrest is still hungry for more despite winning their Thanksgiving and Christmas tournaments. The Knights, who are the HOI small-division conference champs, have plenty of big-game experience, playing in five single-digit games last through the regionals, sectionals, supersectionals and state finals.

Now, it’s time for the Knights to lock in and focus on finishing the season strong.

“We’re trying to find that hunger again,” May said. “We’ve kind of been lacking it … The only thing that really matters right now is the postseason.”

